Video: Nicole Scherzinger & Company Celebrate Opening Night of SUNSET BOULEVARD

Sunset Boulevard is running on Broadway at the St. James Theatre

By: Oct. 21, 2024
"I feel like I'm exactly where I'm supposed to be in my life. I'm back where I was born to be. I've come home at last!" And being at home is a great feeling for Nicole Scherzinger, who just made her Broadway debut as 'Norma Desmond' in Sunset Boulevard.

"Being on Broadway has been a dream of mine. A lot of people don't realize- they know me from the [Pussycat] Dolls, but I started out in theatre. I'm a musical theatre girl at heart! Today I fulfilled my childhood dream. Not only did I get to do it, but Jamie [Lloyd] has given me the opportunity and the stage to share all of my gifts and abilities with the world."

The acclaimed revival opened just last night, October 20, and BroadwayWorld was on hand to chat with the entire cast after the curtain came down!


