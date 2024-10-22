Video: Meet the Other Norma Desmonds- Mandy Gonzalez & Caroline Bowman

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Norma's back in town. Jamie Lloyd's acclaimed revival of Sunset Boulevard opened earlier this week at the St. James Theatre, marking Nicole Scherzinger's Broadway debut in the Olivier Award-winning role. She isn't the only Norma Desmond, however. Tonight, October 22, Mandy Gonzalez takes her first bow as the Norma Alternate, performing in certain performances every week.

"At this point in my life, I feel ready for [taking on Norma Desmond], with everything in my life that I've been through," Mandy told BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge. "She really puts it all out there and I absolutely love her. I love getting to do this. It's a dream come true."

In addition to Gonzalez, Broadway veteran Caroline Bowman will be the Norma Standby.

"I always thought I would play Norma Desmond. I didn't think I'd play it at this point in my life, but here we are," joked Bowman. "Just to be a part of something that breaks all the rules is really exciting."