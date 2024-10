Exclusive: 'Only Us' From DEAR EVAN HANSEN National Tour

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Watch Hatty Ryan King (Zoe) and Michael Fabisch (Evan) perform 'Only Us' from the new national tour of Dear Evan Hansen in this exclusive clip.

The complete includes Michael Fabisch as the title role ‘Evan Hansen,’ Hatty Ryan King as ‘Zoe Murphy,’ Bre Cade as ‘Heidi Hansen,’ Caitlin Sams as ‘Cynthia Murphy,’ Alex Pharo as ‘Connor Murphy,’ Jeff Brooks as ‘Larry Murphy,’ Gabriel Vernon Nunag as ‘Jared Kleinman,’ and Makena Jackson as ‘Alana Beck.’ The cast also includes understudies Michael Perez (Evan alternate), Monica Blume, Julianna Braga, Blake Ehrlichman, Jenna Kantor, and Jared Svoboda.

Evan Hansen is a high school student who always feels like he’s on the outside looking in. Evan finally gets what so many of us are searching for—the chance to finally fit in. What follows is a poignant, funny, and powerful musical about how even though it can be hard, we can find each other—and ourselves—along the way.

Including some of the most iconic musical theatre songs from the last decade, including “You Will Be Found,” “Waving Through A Window,” and “For Forever,” DEAR EVAN HANSENfeatures an uplifting score by the Tony ®, Grammy®, and Oscar® winning team behind The Greatest Showman, La La Land, and “Only Murders in the Building” Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, and a book by Tony Award-winner Steven Levenson.

DEAR EVAN HANSEN features scenic design by David Korins, projection design by Peter Nigrini, costume design by Emily Rebholz, lighting design by Japhy Weideman, and sound design by Nevin Steinberg. Music supervision, orchestrations and additional arrangements are by Alex Lacamoire. Ben Cohn is the Associate Music Supervisor. Vocal arrangements and additional arrangements are by Justin Paul. Direction restaging by Danny Sharron and Mark Myars. (Myars also restages choreography.) Casting is by Murnane Casting.

DEAR EVAN HANSEN was originally produced on Broadway, North American Tour, Toronto and London by Stacey Mindich. The Broadway production opened at the Music Box Theatre to rave reviews on December 4, 2016, won six 2017 Tony Awards and ran through September 18, 2022. A record-breaking North American Tour launched in October 2018 and played over 100 cities before ending on July 2, 2023.