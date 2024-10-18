Video: Meet MAYBE HAPPY ENDING's Helen J Shen

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Welcome to another edition of The Roundtable on BroadwayWorld! This week, we’re excited to welcome the incredible Helen J Shen, currently starring in Maybe Happy Ending - now in previews at the Belasco Theatre!

Helen and I had an amazing conversation about her inspiring journey, growing up in New Jersey and finding her voice, both literally and figuratively. We dive into her path from The Lonely Few and Teeth off-Broadway to now leading a major Broadway show alongside Darren Criss. It’s a story of passion, perseverance, and dreams coming true. If you’re in need of some inspiration, this week’s episode is for you—Helen’s star is only rising, and she’s one to watch!

The Roundtable is a show about art & artists! From the best of Broadway, TV, Film, Music, and Social Media, there is something for everyone! From the biggest stars on Broadway to up & coming musicians to legendary movie stars, The Roundtable aims to shed light to those using their voices for change and to entertain. After over 300 episodes and over one million viewers of The Roundtable on YouTube & The Broadway Podcast Network, the show begins airing exclusive weekly episodes on Broadway World every Friday. From Ann-Margret to Bianca Del Rio, you just never know who will show up!

