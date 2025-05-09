Videos You Missed This Week: OPERATION MINCEMEAT, WONDERFUL TOWN, and More

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



It's been a busy week on (and off) Broadway! The 2024-25 Broadway season is officially complete and awards season has begun. Catch up on all the latest from the week ending May 9, 2025 with videos from Operation Mincemeat, Wonderful Town, and more!

Jeffrey Seller has made the theatre that has changed my life. I will always remember being twelve years old and being obsessed with all that is Rent. This show changed the face of theatre. He did it again with Hamilton and In The Heights as well. His artistic blueprint is all over the DNA of Broadway. His new memoir 'Theatre Kid' is out and it is a must read for theatre fans and artists alike. Watch in this video! (more...)

Operation Mincemeat commemorated VE Day with a performance of “Sail On, Boys”, one of the productions most popular songs. Watch the video here and learn more about the show! (more...)

With Juliet & Romeo now in theaters, BroadwayWorld caught up with Rebel Wilson to talk about playing the role of Lady Capulet in the pop musical, the anthemic song 'The Mask I Wear,' and how becoming a mother herself helped her better understand the character. (more...)

BroadwayWorld caught up with Jamie Ward to discuss the new pop musical adaptation of Romeo and Juliet, playing the iconic character of Romeo, and how the pop songs breathe new life into a familiar tale. (more...)

Robert Horn's Tony-nominated smash Shucked is hitting the road across the US and is about to have a UK production. Hercules is opening in the West End soon. He is one busy man! Did we tell you he wrote 13 which is a Netflix movie musical? When you have got it, you have got it! Robert Horn is just getting started and he is here to tell you all about it. Watch the video here! (more...)

On the heels of its 'Best Score' Tony Award nomination, Real Women Have Curves released some song clips from the show to give fans a taste of the Tony-nominated music. Watch a clip from 'Daydream' here! (more...)

In this special episode, we're checking in with Jessica Phillips, who is the standby for 'Jesse' in Redwood, usually played by Idina Menzel. What makes a standby different from an understudy? Watch in this video! (more...)

Now onstage at New York City Center is Wonderful Town, directed by Zhailon Levingston. Featuring memorable tunes like “Ohio” and “One Hundred Easy Ways to Lose a Man,” Wonderful Town is a celebration of what makes New York the greatest city in the world—welcoming people from all over who come to fulfill their dreams. Watch in this video as we take you inside rehearsals with the cast. (more...)

Earlier this week, Isa Briones and AnnaSophia Robb joined the cast of All Nighter- the new play written by Natalie Margolin and directed by Jaki Bradley. Watch in this video as the two chat more about their new roles, why they love the play, and more! (more...)

The moment we’ve all been waiting for: stars Anika Noni Rose and Aisha Jackson singing the heartfelt sister duet “Ohio”. Leonard Bernstein’s beloved score gets a new life on the City Center stage for a limited two week run. Watch in this video! (more...)

Watch in this video as country music star Orville Peck and two-time Tony Award nominee Eva Noblezada perform 'Money' and 'Mein Herr'. Peck and Noblezada will star in the Tony Award-winning production for a limited 16-week engagement through Sunday, July 20. (more...)