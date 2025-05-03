Video: Isa Briones and AnnaSophia Robb Are Pulling an ALL NIGHTER Off-Broadway

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Earlier this week, Isa Briones and AnnaSophia Robb joined the cast of All Nighter- the new play written by Natalie Margolin and directed by Jaki Bradley.

"I think this play feels like such a truthful depiction of that time in your life when your friends are your everything," Briones told BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge. "You don't quite have a sense of self yet, but you know where you belong in a group- how important that is. And that cocoon breaking and being like, 'I think it's time to be my own person now.' How scary that is!"

It’s finals week at a small liberal arts college in rural Pennsylvania. A tight-knit group of roommates pull one last all-nighter to complete their final assignments. Holed up in an old ballroom, the pressure mounts as the truths that bind this group together are put to the test. What will be left when the sun rises?

"There's just so much to mine. Every time we run it, I find something new about [my character]," added Robb. "I love doing theatre because with an audience, I feel like every time there is something new that arises. It is so informative and alive."

Watch in this video as the two chat more about their new roles, why they love the play, and more!