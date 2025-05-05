Video: Inside Rehearsals for WONDERFUL TOWN at Encores!

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Now onstage at New York City Center is Wonderful Town, directed by Zhailon Levingston. Featuring memorable tunes like “Ohio” and “One Hundred Easy Ways to Lose a Man,” Wonderful Town is a celebration of what makes New York the greatest city in the world—welcoming people from all over who come to fulfill their dreams.

In 1935, sisters Ruth, an aspiring writer, and Eileen, an aspiring actress, move from Ohio to Greenwich Village to pursue their artistic ambitions, overcome heartbreak, encounter an assortment of colorful characters, and ultimately find love.

"[My character] is pursuing her dream of being an actress in New York," said Aisha Jackson, who plays Eileen. "I've done that! I'm just recalling all of the nervousness and faith and confidence to move to New York and pursue a dream. You literally find Eileen in that exact position- leaving home with her sister by her side."

"It's an amazing cast of people. Every day coming in it feels really good to be with these folks. They are so exquisitely talented," added Anika Noni Rose, who plays Ruth. "I've never done this musical before, and I actually didn't see it because [the last revival] ran at the same time [Caroline, Or Change] was running. This is my first time being put into it, and it is more than a notion! It's exciting, fun and silly. I'm glad not to be crying!"

The show shares a unique history with New York City Center with previous productions in 1958, 1963, 1966, and the 2000 Encores! Production, which transferred to Broadway in 2003.

Watch in this video as we take you inside rehearsals with the cast and catch sneak peeks of "Conga" and "A Little Bit in Love".

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski