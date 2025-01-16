Video: Watch the Finale of Next On Stage: Season 5

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The big day is almost here! After months of hard work, the six finalists of BroadwayWorld's Next on Stage: Season 5, sponsored by AMDA, will hit the stage in New York City for the our live finale at 54 Below.

The performers will include Macy Bettwieser, Patrick Ford, and Emersyn Hunt (High School Age Group) and Gavin Blonda, Kristabel Kenta-Bibi, and Elijah V. Ramos (College Age Group). Meet the finalists!

The Season 5 winners will be selected by J. Elaine Marcos, Lesli Margherita, Kyle Taylor Parker, Courtney Reed, Kate Rockwell and Michael James Scott. The special event will be hosted by Ben Cameron and will feature music dirction by James Rushin.

Tune in for the live finale on Sunday, January 19 at 12:30pm ET to find out who will be crowned the winners!