Video: Watch Tony Nominee Brody Grant Perform 'Great Expectations' From THE OUTSIDERS

The Outsiders has been nominated for 12 Tony Awards.

By: Jun. 04, 2024
Brody Grant stopped by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Monday to perform the song Great Expectations from the musical The Outsiders. Grant plays Ponyboy Curtis in the show and received a Tony nomination for his performance- one of 12 total nominations for the production.

Watch the performance now!

The new musical is based on the classic novel by S. E. Hinton and features a book by Adam Rapp with Justin Levine, music and lyrics by Jamestown Revival (Jonathan Clay & Zach Chance) and Justin Levine, music supervision, arrangements & orchestrations by Justin Levine, choreography by Rick Kuperman & Jeff Kuperman and directed by Danya Taymor.

The cast is led by Brody Grant as Ponyboy and also includes Sky Lakota-Lynch as Johnny Cade, Joshua Boone as Dallas Winston, Brent Comer as Darrel Curtis, Jason Schmidt as Sodapop Curtis, Emma Pittman as Cherry Valance, Daryl Tofa as Two-Bit Mathews, Kevin William Paul as Bob Sheldon, and Dan Berry as Paul Holden. The company also includes Jordan ChinMilena J. ComeauBarton CowperthwaiteTilly Evans-KruegerHenry GendronRJ HigtonWonza JohnsonSean Harrison JonesMaggie KuntzRenni Anthony MageeSarahGrace MarianiMelody RoseJosh StroblVictor Carrillo TraceyTrevor Wayne.

It is currently playing at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre.

Photo credit: Todd Owyoung/NBC





