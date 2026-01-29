Video: Stephen Schwartz Attends WICKED Premiere At Dubai Opera

Last night, Dubai Opera hosted the official press and media premiere of Wicked, marking the start of the production’s engagement in the United Arab Emirates. Composer and lyricist Stephen Schwartz attended the premiere, which introduced the international production prior to its Dubai run. Get a glimpse inside the premiere and see highlights of the production in the video!

Wicked will run at Dubai Opera from January 28 through February 15, 2026. The engagement is co-presented by Dubai Opera and Broadway Entertainment Group.

Set before the arrival of Dorothy Gale in the Land of Oz, the musical follows the evolving relationship between two young women whose lives take divergent paths. Glinda, admired and ambitious, and Elphaba, intellectually gifted and ostracized for her green skin, form an unlikely friendship that ultimately reshapes their futures as Glinda the Good and the Wicked Witch of the West. The musical features music and lyrics by Stephen Schwartz, a book by Winnie Holzman, and is based on the novel by Gregory Maguire.

The Dubai production stars Rebekah Lowings as Elphaba and Eve Shanu-Wilson as Glinda, with Michael Mather as Fiyero, Penelope Woodman as Madame Morrible, Graham MacDuff as the Wizard, Michael Kholwadia as Boq, Miles Western as Doctor Dillamond, and Madeleine Hargrave as Nessarose. Charlotte Soo will serve as standby for Elphaba, with Jess Michelmore as standby for Glinda.

The creative team includes direction by John Stefaniuk, set and costume design by Morgan Large, choreography by Floriano Nogueira, music arrangements by Alex Lacamoire and Stephen Oremus, orchestrations by Will Stuart, musical supervision by Richard Morris, lighting design by Ben Cracknell, sound design by Shannon Slaton, video design by Aaron Rhyne, wig design by Feliciano San Roman, and make-up design by Malwina Suwinska.

This international production was originally presented in São Paulo, Brazil, in 2023 by Instituto Artium de Cultura in association with original producers Carlos A. Cavalcanti and Cleto Baccic.