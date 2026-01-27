MJ THE MUSICAL Will Celebrate 4th Anniversary With Post-Show Performance

MJ the Musical will celebrate its 4th anniversary on Broadway with a special post-show performance of Michael Jackson’s hit song, "Remember The Time." The song will be performed on stage at the Neil Simon Theatre for one night only in celebration of the show entering it’s 5th year on Broadway.

Since beginning performances in December 2021, MJ has played to over 2 million patrons on Broadway and nearly 7 million patrons globally.

The Tony Award-winning production has broken the box office record at the Neil Simon Theatre 11 times, where the production is currently starring Matte Martinez. The North American Tour is currently playing in Atlanta, Georgia at the Fox Theatre starring Jordan Markus, the Olivier Award-winning West End production is currently playing at London’s Prince Edward Theatre starring Jamaal Fields-Green, the German production is currently playing at Hamburg’s Stage Theater starring Benét Monteiro, and the Australian production is currently playing at Melbourne’s Her Majesty’s Theatre starring Ilario Grant. MJ will embark on international Asian and UK tours in 2027.

Tickets for the Broadway production of MJ are now on sale through January 17, 2027.

Directed and choreographed by two-time Tony Award winner Christopher Wheeldon, with a book written by two-time Pulitzer Prize® winner Lynn Nottage, MJ is the winner of four 2022 Tony Awards, including Best Choreography (Wheeldon).