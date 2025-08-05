Video: Lin-Manuel Miranda Joins HAMILTON-Themed 'Classroom Instruments' on THE TONIGHT SHOW

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Lin-Manuel Miranda will appear on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon this evening, to celebrate Hamilton's 10th Broadway anniversary! On tonight's show he, Fallon, and The Roots will debut a brand-new Classroom Instruments segment-- this time Hamilton style. Check out early video of the performance here!

The segment, which features beloved musical moments performed on elementary-school instruments, will bring Miranda back to his Hamilton roots for a fun and fresh rendition fans won’t want to miss.

Tonight’s episode will also include a guest appearance by Jordan Klepper, and a performance by Chance the Rapper.

Tune in tonight on NBC from 11:35 p.m. to 12:35 a.m. ET/PT.