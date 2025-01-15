Video: Joy Woods Discusses Playing Louise in Broadway's GYPSY

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Gypsy is now open on Broadway and the show, led by Audra McDonald, is receiving rave reviews. Joy Woods plays Louise in the production, and the star recently joined The View to discuss her character and the casting choices on display in the revival.

In the interview, Woods credits her extensive dance experience with helping her find the physicality of Louise. "So much of how we feel about ourselves shows up in our bodies," she explains. "There's so much you can say with your body. Having some control over my limbs and understanding what my body does [and] how it moves has helped me find that journey of storytelling."

This is the first time in Broadway history that the central characters- Rose, Louise, and June- are all being played by Black performers. Rather than color-blind casting, the production is taking a "color-conscious" approach, says Woods.

"The direction we took with this is [the characters] don't have to look the way that they've always looked...We can be aware of the context of all that which we live and all that came before us but also make sure that the story makes sense with the color of the person that's playing the roles." Watch the full interview with Joy Woods now.

Gypsy, directed by six-time Tony Award-winning Director George C. Wolfe, stars six-time Tony Award winner Audra McDonald, Tony Award Winner Danny Burstein, Joy Woods, Jordan Tyson, Kevin Csolak, Olivier Award winner Lesli Margherita, Lili Thomas, Mylinda Hull, Jacob Ming-Trent, Kyleigh Vickers, Marley Lianne Gomes & Jade Smith Natalie Wachen and Tryphena Wade.

The ensemble features Shanel Bailey, Jace Bently, Brandon Burks, Hunter Capellán, Tony d’Alelio, Summer Rae Daney, Kellie Jean Hoagland, Sasha Hutchings, Aliah James, Brittney Johnson, Zachary Daniel Jones, Ethan Joseph, Andrew Kober, Krystal Mackie, James McMenamin, Cole Newburg, Joe Osheroff, Majo Rivero, Ken Robinson, Sally Shaw, Thomas Silcott, Brendan Sheehan, Jayden Theophile, Jordan Wynn, and Iain Young.

GYPSY, suggested by the memoirs of Gypsy Rose Lee, is Broadway’s ultimate tale of mothers and daughters, ambition and fame, and the lengths we’ll go in pursuit of the American dream.

The musical features a book by Tony Award Winner Arthur Laurents, music by Tony and Academy Award Winner Jule Styne, and lyrics by Tony, Grammy, Academy Award and Pulitzer Prize Winner Stephen Sondheim, choreography by four-time Tony Award nominated Camille A. Brown, music direction, music supervision, and additional arrangements by Andy Einhorn, and additional orchestrations and arrangements by Tony Award winner Daryl Waters.

GYPSY has scenic design by four-time Tony Award winner Santo Loquasto, costume design by four-time Tony Award nominee Toni-Leslie James, lighting design by nine-time Tony Award winner Jules Fisher + three-time Tony Award winner Peggy Eisenhauer, sound design by Tony Award winner Scott Lehrer, hair and wig design by Academy Award winner Mia Neal, makeup design by Michael Clifton, animals by William Berloni Theatrical Animals, Inc, dialect & voice coaching by Kate Wilson, casting by Jordan Thaler CSA/Heidi Griffiths CSA, and production stage management by Rick Steiger.