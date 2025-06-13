Video: Go Inside Rehearsal For HAMILTON's Tony Awards Performance

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Look around, look around at how lucky we are to be with the Hamilton cast 10 years later! Watch a new video of Renée Elise Goldsberry, Phillipa Soo, and Jasmine Cephas Jones reuniting to rehearse for the recent Hamilten Tony Awards performance. The clip shows a side-by-side comparison of the cast performing "The Schuyler Sisters" in rehearsal, alongside their show-stopping performance at Radio City.

This past Sunday, the original company returned to perform "My Shot," "The Schuyler Sisters," "You'll Be Back," and more. Watch the full number here!

Performers included: Carleigh Bettiol, Andrew Chappelle, Ariana DeBose, Alysha Deslorieux, Daveed Diggs, Jonathan Groff, Sydney James Harcourt, Neil Haskell, Sasha Hutchings, Christopher Jackson, Thayne Jasperson, Stephanie Klemons, Morgan Marcell, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Javier Muñoz, Leslie Odom, Jr., Okieriete Onaodowan, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Jon Rua, Austin Smith, Seth Stewart, Betsy Struxness, Ephraim Sykes and Voltaire Wade-Greene. Learn about what they've been up to since Hamilton.