Video: Go Inside Rehearsal For HAMILTON's Tony Awards Performance

By: Jun. 13, 2025
Look around, look around at how lucky we are to be with the Hamilton cast 10 years later! Watch a new video of Renée Elise Goldsberry, Phillipa Soo, and Jasmine Cephas Jones reuniting to rehearse for the recent Hamilten Tony Awards performance. The clip shows a side-by-side comparison of the cast performing "The Schuyler Sisters" in rehearsal, alongside their show-stopping performance at Radio City.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Hamilton (@hamiltonmusical)

This past Sunday, the original company returned to perform "My Shot," "The Schuyler Sisters," "You'll Be Back," and moreWatch the full number here!

Performers included: Carleigh BettiolAndrew ChappelleAriana DeBoseAlysha DeslorieuxDaveed Diggs, Jonathan GroffSydney James HarcourtNeil HaskellSasha HutchingsChristopher JacksonThayne JaspersonStephanie KlemonsMorgan MarcellLin-Manuel Miranda, Javier Muñoz, Leslie Odom, Jr., Okieriete OnaodowanEmmy Raver-Lampman, Jon Rua, Austin SmithSeth StewartBetsy StruxnessEphraim Sykes and  Voltaire Wade-GreeneLearn about what they've been up to since Hamilton.

This special reunion celebrated the legacy of Hamilton, marking ten years since it first took Broadway by storm. At the 70th Annual Tony Awards, Hamilton made history with a record-breaking 16 nominations and 11 wins, including Best Musical. The show went on to receive the Grammy Award,  Olivier Award, Pulitzer Prize for Drama, and an unprecedented special citation from the Kennedy Center Honors. Most recently, its Original Broadway Cast Recording became the first in history to be certified Diamond by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA).


