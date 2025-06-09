Video: Original HAMILTON Cast Reunites at the Tony Awards

Ten years have passed since the cast of Hamilton graced the stage at the Tony Awards. A decade later, the original company returned to perform My Shot, The Schuyler Sisters and more. Watch the full number here!

Performers included: Carleigh Bettiol, Andrew Chappelle, Ariana DeBose, Alysha Deslorieux, Daveed Diggs, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Jonathan Groff, Sydney James Harcourt, Neil Haskell, Sasha Hutchings, Christopher Jackson, Thayne Jasperson, Jasmine Cephas Jones, Stephanie Klemons, Morgan Marcell, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Javier Muñoz, Leslie Odom, Jr., Okieriete Onaodowan, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Jon Rua, Austin Smith, Phillipa Soo, Seth Stewart, Betsy Struxness, Ephraim Sykes and Voltaire Wade-Greene. Learn about what they've been up to since Hamilton.

This special reunion celebrated the legacy of Hamilton, marking ten years since it first took Broadway by storm. At the 70th Annual Tony Awards, Hamilton made history with a record-breaking 16 nominations and 11 wins, including Best Musical. The show went on to receive the Grammy Award, Olivier Award, Pulitzer Prize for Drama, and an unprecedented special citation from the Kennedy Center Honors. Most recently, its Original Broadway Cast Recording became the first in history to be certified Diamond by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA).