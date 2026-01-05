Video: Jane Krakowski Takes Final Bow in OH, MARY! on Broadway

Jane Krakowski took her final bow as 'Mary Todd Lincoln' in Oh, Mary! on Broadway Sunday night. After her final bow, she was greeted onstage by Cole Escola, Sam Pinkleton, and Hannah Solow. Tituss Burgess, a former 'Mary Todd Lincoln' and Krakowski's Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt co-star, was also at the performance.

Pinkleton addressed the audience with a short speech to commend Krakowski on her run in the hit play, before Escola took over to lead the audience in yelling "Thank You, Jane!" See more in the video.

Monsoon will now return to the show for an encore engagement on January 8, 2026. Solow will play the title role on January 6 and 7. Tony and Obie Award-winning actor, writer, and director John Cameron Mitchell will join the smash hit play for a limited 12-week engagement this winter. Mitchell will play ‘Mary Todd Lincoln’ beginning Tuesday, February 3, 2026 through April 26, 2026.

Additionally, the production has announced that current cast members John-Andrew Morrison (‘Mary’s Husband’), Jenn Harris (‘Mary’s Chaperone’), and Tony Macht (‘Mary’s Husband’s Assistant’) will extend their engagements in the company, continuing alongside Liu at the historic Lyceum Theatre through April 26. As previously announced, Tony and Obie Award-winning actor, writer, and director John Cameron Mitchell will join the company as ‘Mary Todd Lincoln’ beginning February 3 for performances through April 26.

Directed by 2025 Tony Award winner Pinkleton, Oh, Mary! opened on Broadway on July 11, 2024 at the Lyceum Theatre, where it became the first show in the theater’s 121-year history to gross more than $1,000,000 in a single week. Oh, Mary! has since broken its own box office record twelve times, and became the first show of the 2024-25 Broadway season to recoup its investment.

Oh, Mary! is produced on Broadway by Kevin McCollum & Lucas McMahon and Mike Lavoie & Carlee Briglia with Bob Boyett, The Council, Jean Doumanian Productions, Nicole Eisenberg, Jay Marcus & George Strus, Irony Point, Richard Batchelder/Bradley Reynolds, Tyler Mount/Tommy Doyle, Nelson & Tao, Palomares & Rosenberg, and Showtown Productions.

General tickets for Oh, Mary! begin at $58.00 (including fees) and are available now on Telecharge, in person at the Lyceum Box Office (149 West 45th Street), or by calling 212.239.6200. A digital lottery can be accessed at OhMaryPlay.com/lottery, with select tickets available at $47.00. ‍A limited number of in-person rush tickets are available at the Lyceum Theatre Box Office for $43.00, day-of, when the box office opens.