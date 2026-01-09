Video: Francis Jue Is Talking TARTUFFE, His Tony Award, and More

Happy New Year! We’re kicking off 2026 with a BroadwayWorld exclusive chat featuring Francis Jue, reflecting on a remarkable career that spans Broadway, film, and television. Fresh off his Tony Award win, Francis opens up about the journey that led him here—early influences, pivotal roles, and the artistic values that continue to shape his work.

In this conversation, Francis also dives into his current turn in Tartuffe at New York Theatre Workshop, sharing insights on reimagining a classic for today’s audiences and what excites him most about the process. It’s a thoughtful, funny, and inspiring start to the year—one that celebrates craft, perseverance, and the joy of storytelling as we toast what’s ahead.

Photo CRedit: Marc J. Franklin