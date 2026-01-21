Video: Max Harwood & Rob Rokicki Talk Bringing Percy Jackson Across the Pond

Click Here for More on The Roundtable

Max Harwood (Percy Jackson) and Rob Rokicki (composer and lyricist) join The Roundtable for a BroadwayWorld exclusive to celebrate the release of the brand-new The Lightning Thief London Cast recording, now out everywhere. With the London production winning fans across the globe, Max and Rob break down what it was like bringing Percy’s world to life on the West End stage and how this epic score captures the heart, humor, and heroism of Rick Riordan’s beloved universe.

In this fun and revealing conversation, Robert dives with them into recording the cast album, the energy of the West End run, and what makes this version of Percy Jackson so special for fans old and new. From behind-the-scenes stories to musical moments that give you chills, this episode is a must for theater lovers, Percy stans, and anyone who believes in a little bit of Broadway magic.

