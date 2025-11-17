Video: THE QUEEN OF VERSAILLES Inspiration Jackie Siegel Gets Personal

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Jackie Siegel joins The Roundtable with Robert Bannon for a BroadwayWorld Exclusive that’s as grand, heartfelt, and unforgettable as her world-famous story! The “Queen of Versailles” herself opens up about bringing her life to the stage in Queen of Versailles: The Musical, starring Kristin Chenoweth. Jackie shares what it’s like seeing her family’s journey turned into Broadway magic, from the dream mansion to her reign as reality TV royalty — all with her signature humor, sparkle, and heart.

But beyond the glitz and the gossip, Jackie gets deeply personal about the loss of her daughter Victoria and how that tragedy inspired her life’s mission. Through the Victoria’s Voice Foundation, she’s fighting to save lives and end the stigma around addiction — turning unimaginable pain into purpose. It’s a moving, powerful conversation filled with resilience, faith, and the reminder that even in a palace, compassion is the greatest luxury of all.

About The Roundtable with Robert Bannon:

The Roundtable with Robert Bannon is a show about art & artists! From the best of Broadway, TV, Film, Music and Social Media, there is something for everyone! From the biggest stars on Broadway to up & coming musicians to legendary movie stars, The Roundtable aims to shed light to those using their voices for change and to entertain. After over 300 episodes and over one million viewers of The Roundtable on YouTube & The Broadway Podcast Network, the show begins airing exclusive weekly episodes on BroadwayWorld every Friday. From Ann-Margret to Bianca Del Rio, you just never know who will show up!