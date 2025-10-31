Video: Ashley Loren Reflects on Being MOULIN ROUGE!'s Longest-Running Satine

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Ashley Loren joins The Roundtable with Robert Bannon for a BroadwayWorld exclusive to reflect on her unforgettable journey as Satine in Moulin Rouge! The Musical. From her first audition to taking center stage beneath the iconic red windmill, Ashley opens up about the grit, grace, and determination it took to reach her dream role. She shares the emotional highs and lows of life on Broadway, the lessons learned along the way, and how she found her voice — both as a performer and as a person.

Beyond the glitter and lights, Ashley’s story is one of remarkable resilience. She candidly discusses her ongoing battle with Lyme Disease, the challenges of managing her health while performing at the highest level, and the community she’s found through advocacy and awareness. Her honesty about chronic illness, self-care, and perseverance is both powerful and deeply inspiring, reminding listeners that strength often shines brightest in struggle.

About The Roundtable with Robert Bannon:

The Roundtable with Robert Bannon is a show about art & artists! From the best of Broadway, TV, Film, Music and Social Media, there is something for everyone! From the biggest stars on Broadway to up & coming musicians to legendary movie stars, The Roundtable aims to shed light to those using their voices for change and to entertain. After over 300 episodes and over one million viewers of The Roundtable on YouTube & The Broadway Podcast Network, the show begins airing exclusive weekly episodes on BroadwayWorld every Friday. From Ann-Margret to Bianca Del Rio, you just never know who will show up!