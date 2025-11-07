Video: John-Andrew Morrison is In His Presidential Era

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



In this BroadwayWorld exclusive, I sit down with Tony-nominated actor John-Andrew Morrison, who has audiences roaring eight times a week in the hit Broadway comedy Oh Mary!. Fresh off his acclaimed, award-winning turn in A Strange Loop, Morrison brings his magnetic energy and comedic brilliance to the role of Mary’s Husband — sharing the stage with Jane Krakowski and Cheyenne Jackson in a production that’s become Broadway’s most talked-about sensation. Having just extended its run for a second term at the Lyceum Theatre, the show continues to draw rave reviews and sold-out crowds, and Morrison’s performance is one of its brightest highlights.

In our conversation, John-Andrew opens up about joining Oh Mary! at the height of its buzz, the art of balancing outrageous humor with heartfelt truth, and what it’s like to collaborate daily with comedy royalty. He reflects on how the freedom of A Strange Loop shaped his approach to storytelling, and why Oh Mary! has become such a joyful chapter in his Broadway journey. We laugh, we go deep, and we celebrate a performer whose presence continues to raise the bar for excellence and authenticity on stage.

About The Roundtable with Robert Bannon:

The Roundtable with Robert Bannon is a show about art & artists! From the best of Broadway, TV, Film, Music and Social Media, there is something for everyone! From the biggest stars on Broadway to up & coming musicians to legendary movie stars, The Roundtable aims to shed light to those using their voices for change and to entertain. After over 300 episodes and over one million viewers of The Roundtable on YouTube & The Broadway Podcast Network, the show begins airing exclusive weekly episodes on BroadwayWorld every Friday. From Ann-Margret to Bianca Del Rio, you just never know who will show up!