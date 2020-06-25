Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming
VIDEO: Watch Billy Porter, Adam Lambert, and More on iHeartRadio's 'Can't Cancel Pride' Benefit
Today, June 25th, iHeartRadio and P&G bring together the most inspirational voices in the LGBTQ community, along with LGBTQ allies, for a benefit stream. Among the stars set to appear are Katy Perry, Adam Lambert, Big Freedia, Billy Porter, Kim Petras, Melissa Etheridge, Sia and Ricky Martin.
P&G and iHeart's goal is to raise $5 million to help a broad spectrum of people in the LGBTQ community most in need, and have partnered with 6 organizations with a long track-record in creating positive change within the community.
The event will be streamed below and broadcast on iHeartMedia stations nationwide and on the iHeartRadio app June 25 at 9 p.m. local time.
