VIDEO: Okwui Okpokwasili, F. Murray Abraham & More Perform From KING LEAR for BRAVE NEW SHAKESPEARE Challenge
Okwui Okpokwasili, F. Murray Abraham, and Linda Bove are the latest actors to take part in The Public Theater's Brave New Shakespeare challenge!
All three performed from King Lear!
Check out the videos below!
Inspired by the joyous ways the world community is responding to this challenging time by creating performance, song, conversation, and connection, The Public Theater is inviting the world to use Shakespeare's words to connect with friends, family, and communities, all from their homes.
Actors and artists of The Public Theater family are invited to record and share their interpretation of the week's passage - and then IT'S UP TO YOU! Act out the passage, set it to music, dance to it, paint a picture, or translate it into your own words and language.
