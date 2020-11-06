VIDEO: Next on Stage College Top 3 Announced Tonight - Live at 8pm!
Who is moving on to next week's finale? Tune in to find out!
Next on Stage returns tonight with the announcement of our college top 3 in season 2 of our online musical theatre singing competition sponsored by Broadway Records.
Watch live on BroadwayWorld at 8pm ET.
BroadwayWorld presents BROADWAY'S NEXT ON STAGE SEASON 2 - an online musical theatre singing competition for student performers sponsored by Broadway Records! We're back by popular demand after an incredible first season which included 2000 contestants, 400k votes, a panel of incredible Broadway star judges, and $2000 going to the winner's charities!
Inspired by your favorite network TV singing contests, the site invited school and college aged students to submit videos of themselves performing a song from the musical theatre canon to enter the competition - and now you get to vote on your favorite every week!
Judges for season 2 include Lesli Margherita, Courtney Reed, Kate Rockwell, Brittney Johnson, Arielle Jacobs, and Kyle Taylor Parker! The competition is hosted by BroadwayWorld's own Richard Ridge!
The schedule for season 2 is as follows:
Top 30 - October 7th (High School) and 8th (College)
Top 15 - October 15th (High School) and 16th (College)
Top 10 - October 22nd (High School) and 23rd (College)
Top 5 - October 29th (High School) and 30th (College)
Top 3 - November 5th (High School) and 6th (College)
Season Finale - November 13th
More Hot Stories For You
-
Is THE MASKED SINGER's Mushroom a Broadway Veteran?
It's the pressing question on America's mind right now... who is Mushroom? On the latest season of FOX's The Masked Singer, one of the contestants has...
Auditions Are Open For Jason Robert Brown's FAREWELL MY CONCUBINE
Jason Robert Brown has revealed that casting is underway for his new musical, Farewell My Concubine....
VIDEO: Get a Sneak Peek of Laura Osnes' Upcoming Concert at Birdland!
Laura Osnes is stopping by Birdland on November 6 for her concert The Paths Not Taken, with help from Fred Lassen!...
Dates and New Changes Announced for BEAUTY AND THE BEAST UK/Ireland Tour
Everyone's favorite tale as old as time will be hitting the road in Europe in 2021! ...
THE OSMONDS - A NEW MUSICAL Announces 2021-2022 UK Tour
A new musical based on show business family, The Osmonds, is set to begin a 30- week tour, kicking off at New Wimbledon Theatre on August 26, 2021. ...
VIDEO: On This Day, November 5- INTO THE WOODS Opens On Broadway
On this day in 1987, James Lapine and Stephen Sondheim's fractured fairytale, Into The Woods opened on Broadway!...