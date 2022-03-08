VIDEO: Meet New HADESTOWN Star Lana Gordon on Backstage with Richard Ridge

Broadway is back and BroadwayWorld is bringing you all of the interviews you crave with your favorite Broadway stars! Richard Ridge is keeping up with all of their latest projects on Backstage Live, bringing you in-depth interviews weekly. Below, watch as he catches up with Broadway's newest queen of the underworld, Lana Gordon.

Just last month, Gordon officially took over the role of Persephone in the Broadway hit, Hadestown, replacing original star, Amber Gray. "I didn't know it was going to work this way! I was the alternate for a while, but now Amber is on her new journey and this came," explained Gordon. "I am beside myself. I feel very blessed and grateful for the opportunity to be onstage as Persephone."

Following two intertwining love stories - that of young dreamers Orpheus and Eurydice, and that of King Hades and his wife Persephone - Hadestown invites audiences on a hell-raising journey to the underworld and back. Mitchell's beguiling melodies and Chavkin's poetic imagination pit industry against nature, doubt against faith, and fear against love. Performed by a vibrant ensemble of actors, dancers, and singers, Hadestown delivers a deeply resonant and defiantly hopeful theatrical experience.

Watch below as Lana chats more about being a part of the company and reminisces about some of her past Broadway roles!