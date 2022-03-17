VIDEO: Meet MOULIN ROUGE's Newest Star, Jessica Lee Goldyn, on Backstage with Richard Ridge

Broadway is back and BroadwayWorld is bringing you all of the interviews you crave with your favorite Broadway stars! Richard Ridge is keeping up with all of their latest projects on Backstage Live, bringing you in-depth interviews weekly. Below, watch as he catches up with Moulin Rouge! The Musical's new dancing diva, Jessica Lee Goldyn.

"I auditioned [for the original Broadway cast] along with every other dancer in New York. Everyone wanted to be a part of this show. Then I said yes to any audition that came along after because I was chomping at the bit," said Goldyn, who joined the Broadway company as 'Nini' last month. "Two years ago they were looking for the cast of the national tour and I got cast in it. Then the stars aligned that I was able to stay here and do it in New York!"

Watch below as Jessica tells us more about her new gig and reminisces about some of her past roles!