VIDEO: Kristin Chenoweth Can't Catch A Break at the WICKED Box Office

WICKED
Sep. 15, 2021  

Broadway's wonderful Wicked has made its highly anticipated return to the stage of the Gershwin Theatre!

Today one of the show's original stars, Kristin Chenoweth, proved that getting into a sold-out performance isn't as simple as waving a magic wand! Upon its return, the show is so popular that even original Glinda can't catch a break at the box office.

Last night, Cheno hit the stage for the show's re-opening night! Check out her pre-curtain speech here!

Earlier tonight, the production shared a glimpse of opening night as the company performed, "No One Mourns the Wicked" for the first time since the shutdown! Check out the cast of Wicked in action on opening night here!

The Broadway sensation Wicked looks at what happened in the Land of Oz...but from a different angle. Long before Dorothy arrives, there is another young woman, born with emerald-green skin, who is smart, fiery, misunderstood, and possessing an extraordinary talent. When she meets a bubbly blonde who is exceptionally popular, their initial rivalry turns into the unlikeliest of friendships...until the world decides to call one "good," and the other one "wicked."
The Broadway company includes Lindsay Pearce as Elphaba, Ginna Claire Mason as Glinda, Alexandra Billings as Madame Morrible (Kathy Fitzgerald will play the role from 9/14 through 9/26), Michael McCormick as The Wizard, Sam Gravitte as Fiyero, Riley Costello as Boq, Mili Diaz as Nessarose, and Michael X. Martin as Doctor Dillamond. The standbys are Jennifer DiNoia (Elphaba) and Brittney Johnson (Glinda).

