VIDEO: Kristin Chenoweth Can't Catch A Break at the WICKED Box Office

Broadway's wonderful Wicked has made its highly anticipated return to the stage of the Gershwin Theatre!

Today one of the show's original stars, Kristin Chenoweth, proved that getting into a sold-out performance isn't as simple as waving a magic wand! Upon its return, the show is so popular that even original Glinda can't catch a break at the box office.

Last night, Cheno hit the stage for the show's re-opening night! Check out her pre-curtain speech here! Earlier tonight, the production shared a glimpse of opening night as the company performed, "No One Mourns the Wicked" for the first time since the shutdown! Check out the cast of Wicked in action on opening night here!