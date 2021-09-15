Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Broadway's Back
VIDEO: Go Inside WICKED's Re-Opening Night on Broadway!

Wicked has officially resumed performances at the the Gershwin Theatre.

Sep. 15, 2021  

Thank goodness! Broadway is back and we couldn't be happier. Last night, Wicked was one of four beloved musicals to resume performances on Broadway, following a 18-month hiatus. To celebrate the occasion, composer Stephen Schwartz and original Glinda, Kristin Chenoweth, were on hand at the Gershwin Theatre. Watch as Kristin speaks to the crowd, the cast performs their opening number, and takes their first bows since March 2020.

The Broadway company includes Lindsay Pearce as Elphaba, Ginna Claire Mason as Glinda, Alexandra Billings as Madame Morrible (Kathy Fitzgerald will play the role from 9/14 through 9/26), Michael McCormick as The Wizard, Sam Gravitte as Fiyero, Riley Costello as Boq, Mili Diaz as Nessarose, and Michael X. Martin as Doctor Dillamond. The standbys are Jennifer DiNoia (Elphaba) and Brittney Johnson (Glinda).

