VIDEO: WICKED Welcomes Original

Good news! Broadway's wonderful Wicked has made its highly anticipated return to the stage of the Gershwin Theatre!

Tonight, the production welcomed back an old friend to kick things off as original star Kristin Chenoweth hit the stage for a pre-curtain speech, exclaiming, "There's no place like home!"

Go inside the theatre here to see her thrillifying reception from the adoring crowd!

The moment the @WICKED_Musical audience hears Kristin Chenoweth announced will give you chills ?@NY1 she's a queen! pic.twitter.com/mF1jOmpM05 - Shannan Ferry (@ShannanFerry) September 14, 2021