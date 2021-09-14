Click Here for More Articles on WICKED
VIDEO: WICKED Welcomes Original "Glinda" Kristin Chenoweth Home for Opening Night!
Kristin Chenoweth earned acclaim and a 2004 Tony Award nomination for originating the role of Glinda in the musical
Good news! Broadway's wonderful Wicked has made its highly anticipated return to the stage of the Gershwin Theatre!
Tonight, the production welcomed back an old friend to kick things off as original star Kristin Chenoweth hit the stage for a pre-curtain speech, exclaiming, "There's no place like home!"
Go inside the theatre here to see her thrillifying reception from the adoring crowd!
The moment the @WICKED_Musical audience hears Kristin Chenoweth announced will give you chills ?@NY1 she's a queen! pic.twitter.com/mF1jOmpM05- Shannan Ferry (@ShannanFerry) September 14, 2021
The Broadway sensation Wicked looks at what happened in the Land of Oz...but from a different angle. Long before Dorothy arrives, there is another young woman, born with emerald-green skin, who is smart, fiery, misunderstood, and possessing an extraordinary talent. When she meets a bubbly blonde who is exceptionally popular, their initial rivalry turns into the unlikeliest of friendships...until the world decides to call one "good," and the other one "wicked."
The Broadway company will include Lindsay Pearce as Elphaba, Ginna Claire Mason as Glinda, Alexandra Billings as Madame Morrible (Kathy Fitzgerald will play the role from 9/14 through 9/26), Michael McCormick as The Wizard, Sam Gravitte as Fiyero, Riley Costello as Boq, Mili Diaz as Nessarose, and Michael X. Martin as Doctor Dillamond. The standbys are Jennifer DiNoia (Elphaba) and Brittney Johnson (Glinda).