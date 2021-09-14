Click Here for More Articles on WICKED
VIDEO: WICKED Returns to Broadway! See the First Thrillifying Minutes of Opening Night!
The Broadway company is led by Lindsay Pearce as Elphaba and Ginna Claire Mason as Glinda.
Good news! Broadway's wonderful Wicked has made its highly anticipated return to the stage of the Gershwin Theatre!
Go inside the theatre here to see the first three minutes of their first show back!
The Broadway sensation Wicked looks at what happened in the Land of Oz...but from a different angle. Long before Dorothy arrives, there is another young woman, born with emerald-green skin, who is smart, fiery, misunderstood, and possessing an extraordinary talent. When she meets a bubbly blonde who is exceptionally popular, their initial rivalry turns into the unlikeliest of friendships...until the world decides to call one "good," and the other one "wicked."
The Broadway company will include Lindsay Pearce as Elphaba, Ginna Claire Mason as Glinda, Alexandra Billings as Madame Morrible (Kathy Fitzgerald will play the role from 9/14 through 9/26), Michael McCormick as The Wizard, Sam Gravitte as Fiyero, Riley Costello as Boq, Mili Diaz as Nessarose, and Michael X. Martin as Doctor Dillamond. The standbys are Jennifer DiNoia (Elphaba) and Brittney Johnson (Glinda).