VIDEO: HAMILTON Begins Rehearsal for Australian Premiere!
Performances are set to begin in March 2021!
The Australian production of Hamilton is on its way to the Sydney Lyric Theatre! The Australian premiere begins performances 17 March 2021 and rehearsals are now officially underway.
The Australian company is led by Jason Arrow as Alexander Hamilton, Chloé Zuel as Eliza Hamilton, Lyndon Watts as Aaron Burr, Akina Edmonds as Angelica Schuyler, Matu Ngaropo as George Washington, Victory Ndukwe as Marquis de Lafayette/Thomas Jefferson, Shaka Cook as Hercules Mulligan/James Madison, Marty Alix as John Laurens/Philip Hamilton, Elandrah Eramiha as Peggy Schuyler/Maria Reynolds and Brent Hill as King George III.
They are joined by Kirrah Amosa, Daniel Assetta, Kyla Bartholomeusz, Isaac Bradley, Olivia Carniato, Luca Dinardo, Jeffery Duffy,Keanu Gonzalez, Winston Hillyer, Jimmie "J.J." Jeter, Julian Kuo, Iosefa Laga'aia, Stefan Lagoulis, Ashton Lash, Loredo Malcolm, Jayme Jo Massoud, James Maxfield, Callan Purcell, Zelia Rose, Tainga Savage, Jas Smith-Sua, Tigist Strode, Kim Taylor, Romina Villafranca and Zachary Webster completing the Australian company of 35 performers.
HAMILTON premiered on Broadway in August 2015 to wide critical and audience acclaim. The show has won Tony, Grammy, and Olivier Awards, the Pulitzer Prize for Drama and an unprecedented special citation from the Kennedy Center Honors.
Featured This Week on Stage DoorShoutouts, Classes, and More from Your Favorite Broadway Stars
More Hot Stories For You
-
Breaking: Tony-Winning Choreographer Bob Avian Passes Away at 83
BroadwayWorld is saddened to report that beloved Broadway choreographer Bob Avian passed away yesterday from cardiac arrest at Holy Cross Hospital in ...
Final Lineup Announced For SAVE BIRDLAND: A Celebration Of Music, History, And Community
The fundraising campaign for Birdland Jazz Club will conclude on January 24th with a free streaming concert titled Save Birdland: A Celebration of Mus...
Disney Adaptation of BETTER NATE THAN EVER Holds Virtual Open Call
Calling all kids! Casting is underway for Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures' film adaptation of Tim Federle's children's book Better Nate Than Ever....
Ellen's Stardust Diner Presents STARDUSTERS Concert Next Weekend
An interactive musical theatre benefit show, Broadway Alive, will stream live from Broadway's iconic Ellen's Stardust Diner, on Saturday, January 30 a...
VIDEO: Christopher Jackson Performs 'The Times They Are a-Changin' at The Creative Coalition's Inaugural Ball
On January 20, 2021, The Creative Coalition brought together leaders from entertainment, media, Congress, and the White House Cabinet and Administrati...
Social Roundup: The Theatre Community Mourns the Loss of Bob Avian
Read what theatre stars from across social media are saying about the passing of Bob Avian....