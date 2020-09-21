VIDEO: COME FROM AWAY Cast Unites for New BLM Discussion Series- Conversations From Away
The series will touch on systemic racism, voter suppression, housing discrimination, police violence, and much more.
Performances of Come From Away might be paused, but the cast is still uniting to confront the issues of today. The North American touring company of Come From Away has launched "Conversations From Away," a new Black Lives Matter video series focused on keeping the conversation going. The cast and crew of the touring production are joining together virtually to discuss issues pertinent to the Black Lives Matter movement including systemic racism, voter suppression, housing discrimination, police violence, and much more.
The video introducing the series has been seen circulating on social media, which includes members of the cast and crew holding "Black Lives Matter" signs following a chilling tribute to dozens of Black lives taken far too soon. The company will be gathering virtually each month during the shutdown to get uncomfortable, tell stories, learn, and grow together - which they plan to continue in person when the tour resumes.
Through this project, the company's main goal is to ensure conversations don't end following the major protests of early summer. Additionally, at least one charitable organization will be featured in each episode to encourage action by viewers - either by getting involved personally or donating.
To learn more about this episode's featured organization, Color of Change, please visit colorofchange.org now to get involved or donate.
This episode's moderator: Aaron Michael Ray (he/him) This episode's panelists: Christine Toy Johnson (she/her), Nick Duckart (he/him), Brandon Springman (he/him), and Danielle K. Thomas.
COME FROM AWAY is the breathtaking musical that reminds you of what good the human spirit is capable of. Written by Irene Sankoff and David Hein, and directed by Christopher Ashley, this musical shines a lot on the best of what we are capable in the absolute worst of times.
In a heartbeat, 38 planes with 6,579 passengers were stranded in a remote town in Newfoundland on a devastating day in September 2001. The locals in Gander opened their hearts and homes to thousands of stranded strangers, spurring unexpected camaraderie in extraordinary circumstances.
More Hot Stories For You
-
Up on the Marquee: THE MUSIC MAN Prepares for Broadway's Return at the Winter Garden Theater
Broadway just got a little bit brighter! The marquee for The Music Man is now up at the Winter Garden Theatre. Starring two-time Tony Award®, Grammy A...
10 Broadway Choreography Tutorials You Can Follow Along with At Home!
Looking for something fun to do? Get up and dance with these tutorials from Disney on Broadway, Hamilton choreographer Andy Blankenbuehler, Hairspray ...
Broadway Jukebox: 75 Astonishing Act 1 Finales
The greatest creators of Broadway musicals know how best to wrap up an Act- in a major way. Some of the most hummable, memorable tunes in the musical ...
City Center Announces Upcoming Encores! Productions of THE LIFE, THE TAP DANCE KID and More
New York City Center President & CEO Arlene Shuler today announced the musical productions in development as part of the next chapter of the longstand...
VIDEO: The NEXT ON STAGE: DANCE EDITION College Top 8 Announced TONIGHT!
This week the judges will review the top 8 performers and provide feedback for them to use in their next performances which will be voted on by the pu...
Broadway Flea Market and Grand Auction Goes Virtual Today
The Broadway Flea Market & Grand Auction goes online for the first time today, Sunday, September 20, 2020. ...