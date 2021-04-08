VIDEO: Ali Stroker Visits Backstage LIVE with Richard Ridge- Watch Now!

Seeing your favorite Broadway stars live on a Broadway stage may not be a reality for a while, but that doesn't mean you can't enjoy them live from your screen. BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge is keeping up with all of their latest projects on Backstage Live, bringing you in-depth interviews twice weekly.

Tune in today, April 8 (1pm ET) as he chats with Tony winner Ali Stroker, who will soon join Seth Rudetsky for two very special concerts on Sunday, April 11 (3pm and 8pm).

Ali Stroker won the 2019 Tony Award for Best Featured Actress in a Musical for her role as 'Ado Annie' in Rodgers and Hammerstein's Oklahoma! She most recently starred in the Lifetime holiday film, Christmas Ever After. Ali made history as the first actor in a wheelchair to appear on Broadway in Deaf West's acclaimed 2015 revival of Spring Awakening. She starred in 12 episodes of The Glee Project, winning a guest role on Fox's Glee. She recurred in the ABC series, Ten Days in the Valley and guest starred on CBS' Blue Bloods, Freeform's The Bold Type, Fox's Lethal Weapon, CBS' Instinct, The CW's Charmed and Comedy Central's Drunk History. She's performed her cabaret act at Green Room 42 and solo'ed at the Kennedy Center in Washington, DC, New York's Town Hall, Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts and Carnegie Hall. Her mission to improve the lives of others through the arts, disabled or not, is captured in her motto: "Turning Your Limitations Into Your Opportunities."