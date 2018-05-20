Upcoming Equity Auditions Sunday, May. 20
Below are BroadwayWorld.com's upcoming listings of Equity Auditions, as of Sunday, May 20, 2018 onwards. Catch up below on anything that you might have missed on BroadwayWorld.com!
5/21/2018 - 5/25/2018 Equity Principal Auditions in MCCARTER THEATRE CENTER 2018-19 SEASON at McCarter Theatre Center
5/21/2018 Equity Principal Auditions in RENASCENCE at Transport Group
5/21/2018 - 5/22/2018 Equity Principal Auditions in TREASURE ISLAND at Dallas Children's Theatre
5/21/2018 Equity Principal Auditions in THE PRODUCERS at Aurora Civic Center Authority
5/21/2018 Equity Chorus Call Singers in MIRACLE ON 34TH STREET at Theatre at the Center
5/21/2018 Equity Chorus Call Female Dancers in MIRACLE ON 34TH STREET at Theatre at the Center
5/21/2018 Equity Chorus Call Male Dancers in MIRACLE ON 34TH STREET at Theatre at the Center
5/21/2018 OPEN in JEDI TRAINING TRIALS OF THE TEMPLE at Walt Disney World Company
5/21/2018 Equity Principal Auditions in PIRIRA at Luna Stage Company
5/21/2018 Equity Principal Auditions in CHURCHILL SHORTS at Commonwealth Shakespeare Company
5/21/2018 Equity Principal Auditions in AURORA FOX ARTS CENTER 2018-19 SEASON at Aurora Fox Arts Center
5/21/2018 Submission in AURORA FOX ARTS CENTER 2018-19 SEASON at Aurora Fox Arts Center
5/21/2018 Equity Principal Auditions in NORTH COAST REPERTORY THEATRE 2018-19 SEASON at North Coast Repertory Theatre
5/21/2018 - 5/22/2018 Equity Principal Auditions in THE PLAYHOUSE AT WESTPORT PLAZA 2018-19 SEASON at The Playhouse at Westport Plaza
5/21/2018 - 5/25/2018 Equity Principal Auditions in HAMILTON at And Peggy Tour
5/21/2018 Equity Principal Auditions in SHAWCHICAGO 2018-19 SEASON at ShawChicago Theatre Co.
5/22/2018 Equity Principal Auditions in OREGON SHAKESPEARE FESTIVAL 2019 SEASON at Oregon Shakespeare Festival
5/22/2018 - 5/23/2018 Equity Principal Auditions in GULFSHORE PLAYHOUSE 2018-19 SEASON at Gulfshore Playhouse
5/22/2018 Equity Chorus Call Male Dancers in THE PRODUCERS at Aurora Civic Center Authority
5/22/2018 Equity Chorus Call Female Dancers in THE PRODUCERS at Aurora Civic Center Authority
5/22/2018 - 5/23/2018 Equity Principal Auditions in EMMA AND MAX at Flea Theater
5/22/2018 Equity Principal Auditions in TRUE WEST at Roundabout Theatre Company
5/22/2018 Submission in OTHER PEOPLE'S MONEY at Florida Studio Theatre
5/22/2018 Equity Principal Auditions in THE MIRACLE WORKER at Yellow Tree Theatre
5/22/2018 Equity Principal Auditions in JEDI TRAINING TRIALS OF THE TEMPLE at Walt Disney World Company
5/22/2018 Equity Chorus Call Female Singers in HAMILTON at And Peggy Tour
5/22/2018 Equity Chorus Call Male Singers in HAMILTON at And Peggy Tour
5/22/2018 Equity Principal Auditions in PALM BEACH DRAMAWORKS 2018-19 SEASON at Palm Beach Dramaworks
5/22/2018 Equity Principal Auditions in LET THE GOOD TIMES ROLL at RWS & Associates Entertainment Inc.
5/23/2018 Equity Principal Auditions in RESIDENT ENSEMBLE PLAYERS 2018-19 SEASON at University of Delaware
