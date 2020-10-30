Tony- Winner Jessie Mueller Returns To The Seth Concert Series November 8

Ms. Mueller marks her first return to the series after appearing in the inaugural lineup in June.

Tony award-winner Jessie Mueller will return to The Seth Concert Series on November 8th.

She joins a star-studded November lineup that includes Beth Malone, Lillias White, Adam Pascal, Patti Murin and Colin Donnell, for the weekly virtual series hosted by Seth Rudetsky and based on the international Broadway series that began at The Art House in Provincetown ten years ago.

Wayne Brady who had previously been slated for the November lineup has been rescheduled to January 10, 2021. Keala Settle's recent live concert is available on-demand through November 2, and LaChanze's recent live concert will also now be available on-demand through November 9th at thesethconcertseries.com.

Hosted by beloved musical director and Sirius XM Star Seth Rudetsky, the first event took place on Sunday, May 31 and featured Tony Award-winning actress Kelli O'Hara. The series has since featured intimate conversations and incredible musical moments with Audra McDonald, Jeremy Jordan, Jessie Mueller, Lea Salonga, Megan Hilty, Norm Lewis, Cheyenne Jackson, Liz Callaway, Stephanie J. Block, Melissa Errico, Rachel Bay Jones, Sierra Boggess, Karen Olivo, Judy Kuhn, Orfeh & Andy Karl, Beth Leavel, Keala Settle and LaChanze.

Each weekly show will premiere Sunday nights at 8PM EST with a second showing Mondays at 3PM EST for viewers in other time zones like the UK. Tickets are available at thesethconcertseries.com for $25.00 each. Also - for the first time - VIP tickets that include access to the artists' soundcheck are now on sale for both the Beth Malone and Jessie Mueller dates.

Jessie Mueller most recently appeared on Broadway and at Steppenwolf in Tracy Letts' new play The Minutes alongside the playwright, Armie Hammer and Blair Brown. She received a Tony nomination and Drama Desk Award for her performance as Julie Jordan in the recent revival of Carousel opposite Joshua Henry and Renee Fleming. Prior to that she originated the role of Jenna Hunterson in composer-lyricist Sara Bareilles' hit Broadway musical Waitress for which she was nominated for a Tony, Drama Desk and Grammy award. She earned all three awards for her starring role as Carole King in Beautiful-The Carole King Musical. She recently starred as Marian in The Music Man with Norm Lewis and Rosie O'Donnell at The Kennedy Center. Other major Broadway credits include Nice Work If You Can Get It, The Mystery Of Edwin Drood (Drama Desk nomination), and her Broadway debut as Melinda in On A Clear Day You Can See Forever opposite Harry Connick, Jr. (Tony and Drama Desk nominations). She portrayed Carrie Pipperidge in the New York Philharmonic's staged concert production of Carousel at Lincoln Center, and was a part of Carnegie Hall's family concert series, Take the Stage with Broadway Stars. Mueller began her career in Chicago and was named Actor of the Year in 2011 by The Chicago Tribune. Four years later she received Chicago's prestigious Sarah Siddons Society Award. Recently she collaborated on Broadway for Orlando's "What the World Needs Now" benefiting our brothers and sisters in Orlando.

