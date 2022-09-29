This Week's New Classifieds on BWW - 9/29/2022

Below are BroadwayWorld's latest Classifieds listings as of 9/29/2022. Catch up below on anything that you might have missed and to visit the full section to post FREE classifieds, read ads and more, click here!

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Artistic Director

LAGUNA PLAYHOUSE welcomes applications from boldly creative artistic visionaries with ambition and spark eager to chart the course for this storied West Coast theater company. As a co-equal leader of the company with Laguna Playhouse Managing Director (to be identified shortly following the selection of a new Artistic Director), the Artistic Director will envision an exciting and diverse set of programs that capture the attention of audiences and supporters throughout the greater Orange County ... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Communications and Engagement Associate

Communications and Engagement Associate-SIGNATURE THEATRE Signature Theatre, one of New York's leading off-Broadway theatres, is seeking a COMMUNICATIONS AND ENGAGEMENT ASSOCIATE for The Pershing Square Signature Center on West 42nd Street. About Signature Founded in 1991, Signature Theatre celebrates playwrights and gives them an artistic home, producing six to eight productions annually. In 2005 Signature began its groundbreaking Signature Ticket Initiative, providing affordable ticke... (more)

Classes / Instruction: Online This Fall: Black Plays with Bethany Mayo

Black Plays with Bethany Mayo An online workshop 11am-12:30 EST Sundays November 6- December 18, 2022 6 sessions for $125 Join teaching artist Bethany Mayo for this guided play reading experience and survey of Black American playwrights prior to 1955. Sessions are broadcast via Zoom & accessible from anywhere! Part spotlight on Black culture, part play analysis, and part discussion group, this online course is intended for anyone curious about Black theatre history & no prior experience... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Crew: Production Manager

Boston Lyric Opera is seeking candidates for the Production Manager. The Production Manager is responsible for planning, implementing, and managing the production needs and resources for the company's programs, including, but not limited to mainstage productions, site-specific productions, digital productions, and a variety of events both in person and online. Production Manager ensures all programs are within given resources and realizes the artistic goals of the company. They maintain ow... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Producing Artistic Director

OREGON CHILDREN'S THEATRE (OCT) invites innovative, hard-working, and charismatic leaders deeply invested in youth and family programming to present themselves as candidates to serve as Producing Artistic Director. The Producing Artistic Director will lead a team of passionately committed staff and work with a fiercely dedicated Board of Directors all focused on an exciting future for OCT. The opportunity to institute change and reinvention of how OCT executes on its mission and vision will be a... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Crew: Technical Director

Penobscot Theatre Company Seeks Technical Director *Organizational Overview* Penobscot Theatre Company is a nonprofit regional professional theatre company in Bangor, Maine. Our mission is to produce high-quality, professional theatre works and programs that inspire the imagination and cultivate a lifelong passion for the art form in the heart of Maine and beyond. Having earned a reputation for excellence and innovation for nearly 50 years, the company seeks to broaden its impact as the reg... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Non Theatrical: Restaurant Host

The Medi/Blue/Giardino54 restaurant group, based in Hell's Kitchen, is now hiring for several hosting positions to work weekend brunch and dinner shifts, Thursdays-Sundays. We are seeking enthusiastic, dynamic, dedicated team players to enhance our restaurants' guest experience. Working closely with the FOH staff, our hosts play a key role not only in managing seating assignments, responding to guest inquiries, and facilitating FOH operations, but also in establishing and cultivating client... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: General Manager

The Company: The Acting Company, est. 1972, is the only professional non-profit touring theater in the United States, and the only professional theater dedicated to the development and empowerment of the American actor. Founded by John Houseman and Margot Harley with the first graduating class of the Drama Division of The Juilliard School, The Acting Company has launched the careers of hundreds of professional actors who are in constant demand on and off Broadway, in film, and on television. ... (more)

Temp Jobs - Administrative: Stage Manager

Stage Manager for Spring 2023 Discoveries Series Reports to: Production Stage Manager FLSA Status: N/A Employment Status: Independent Contractor Supervisory Requirements: No Dates: March 1, 2023 to April 2, 2023 (inclusive) Salary: $1025/week + Housing & $350 travel stipend SUMMARY The Stage Manager is a contract employee who, under the guidance of the Production Stage Manager, will organize the documentation, preparation, and running of all rehearsals and performances for the upcoming S... (more)

Temp Jobs - Administrative: Assistant Stage Manager

Assistant Stage Manager for Spring 2023 Discoveries Series Reports to: Production Stage Manager FLSA Status: N/A Employment Status: Independent Contractor Supervisory Requirements: No Dates: March 1, 2023 to April 2, 2023 (inclusive) Salary: $825/week + Housing & $350 travel stipend SUMMARY The Assistant Stage Manager is a contract employee who, under the guidance of the Production Stage Manager & Stage Manager, will assist with the documentation, preparation, and running of all rehears... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Senior Technical Director

The Senior Technical Director (SrTD) reports directly to the Director of Production (DP) and provides oversight of all technical production activities in support of the mission of The Atlanta Opera. The SrTD actively manages the technical operations including scenery, properties, audio, lighting, and video; and provides administrative support for the Production Department. DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES • Direct and supervise the technical department managers and staff. • Determine and manage... (more)

Classes / Instruction: STAGEHANDS FOR EVENTS - CARPENTERS, ELECTRICIANS, AUDIO & VIDEO TECHNICIANS, FORK OPS, LOADERS

Lankey & Limey Ltd., an event production and labor company serving the New York area and other major US currently accepting resumes for stagehand positions for event work including: Carpenters Electricians Audio & Video Technicians Certified Fork Operators Certified Scissor & Boom Lift Operators Riggers Loaders Please email your resume to: labor@lankeyandlimey.com... (more)

Classes / Instruction: Project Director of the Democracy Cycle at PAC

Ronald O. Perelman Performing Arts Center in NYC seeks a Project Director for The Democracy Cycle, a project of Galvan Center for the Common Good and the Ronald O. Perelman Performing Arts Center at the World Trade Center. To commission and develop 25 new works in theater, opera, dance, and music that explore the nature of democracy over the course of five years (2022 - 2026). The Project Director will report to Artistic Director Bill Rauch and T. Eric Galloway. Who is Ronald O. Perelman Perf... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Development Manager - Clubbed Thumb

CLUBBED THUMB - DEVELOPMENT MANAGER Clubbed Thumb, a 27 year-old Tony-nominated and Obie-award winning downtown theater company committed to producing and developing funny, strange, and provocative new plays by living American writers, seeks a Development Manager to assist in all aspects of fundraising. Clubbed Thumb has two current full-time staff members and a part-time financial services consultant, augmented by part-time Producing Fellows and creative teams when we are in production. This p... (more)

Temp Jobs - Creative: Actors Needed for Production of Sizwe Banzi is Dead

The Outer Loop Theater Experience is casting our important and timely upcoming live in-person production of Sizwe Banzi is Dead by Athol Fugard, John Kani, and Winston Ntshona! Please email jonathan@outerlooptheater.org for audition information. We look forward to seeing you! Virtual and self-tape auditions: 9/24 & 9/25 9/29, 9/30 & 10/1 Performance location: Chicago, IL Casting two black actors. All ages, all genders. ... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Crew: Touring Head Audio

Opening for Head Audio - North American Touring Production of STOMP. Individual will be responsible for ensuring that the technical and aesthetic standards of the show's lighting are regularly met at all venues. General responsibilities include, but are not limited to: • Keeping open lines of communication with Lighting Director and Production Manager • Liaising with the creators, rehearsal director, and/or designers to ensure that the show's aesthetic is being maintained • Working... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Crew: National Tour Monitor Engineer

Experienced Monitor Engineer needed for Hits! The Musical tour - see www.thehitstour.com for the tour schedule. Traveling to 50+ cities from February 22, 2023 to May 8, 2023. Well recognized creative team and first-class production. About the show: Will need to manage 18 singers on handheld mics 3-4 lavaliers Cast members as young as 10 years old Also note: there will be 10 dancers on stage as well Need side fills and wedges with a handful of performers on IEM Responsibilities: Perf... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Coordinator, Met Opera On Demand

The Coordinator, Met Opera on Demand will provide day-to-day operational support for Met Opera on Demand, the Met's subscription streaming service, and other streaming video initiatives at the Met. Met Opera on Demand offers subscribers around the world unparalleled access to more than 800 Met performances including Live in HD presentations, standard definition programs, and historic radio broadcasts, through the Met website and multiple apps (available for Apple TV and iOS, Amazon Fire TV and... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: GENERAL MANAGER - Immersive Great Gatsby, NYC

Immersive Great Gatsby will premiere in New York City, direct from London. This highly acclaimed production is the longest running immersive in London with over eight years of successful performances. Show is in production now. Seeking an experienced NYC General Manager who will be instrumental in the operations and production of Immersive Great Gatsby. General Manager will report directly to Marc Routh, and the Producers and the Executive Producers. Position available immediately. Appl... (more)

Temp Jobs - Creative: Donald Byrd's "The Harlem Nutcracker"

OPEN AUDITIONS! Sept. 25th | 1PM-3PM - Seattle, WA Spectrum Dance Theater seeks BIPOC* dancers for Donald Byrd's "The Harlem Nutcracker" 2022 teaser production. Auditions will be held Sunday, September 25th 1PM-3PM at Spectrum Dance Theater Studios, 800 Lake Washington Blvd, Seattle, WA 98122 *Especially interested in dancers who culturally identify as African-American Information about Spectrum Dance Theater, eligibility, time commitments and more below https://spectrumdance.org/c... (more)

Classes / Instruction: On-Call General Carpenter

The Skirball Cultural Center seeks a General Carpenter to perform a wide range of skilled and semi-skilled tasks in the preparation, construction, installation, and repair of preexisting or new educational or interactive components. This is an on-call position with a variable, seasonal schedule with pay of $25 per hour. The schedule ranges from 4 to 30 hours per week and is dependent on departmental need and employee availability. Responsibilities -Assist in repairing, building, and re... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Crew: Production Manager

Experienced Production Manager needed for Hits! The Musical tour - see www.thehitstour.com for the tour schedule. Traveling to 50+ cities from February 22, 2023 to May 8, 2023. Well recognized creative team and first-class production. Duties and Responsibilities: It is the primary responsibility of the Production Manager - to oversee and manage all elements of the production while on tour. Manage onsite teams of AV event support engineers, freelancers and in-house production team members.... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Administrative: Producing Artistic Director

Post Playhouse, northwestern Nebraska's premier summer stock theatre company, is hiring a Producing Artistic Director. A non-union, non-profit organization that produces several Broadway-style musicals, the Post Playhouse runs in repertory every summer by bringing together 35-40 highly-skilled creative professionals from across the country and nearby. Post Playhouse performs its productions at the historic 175-seat theatre venue in Fort Robinson State Park, which is three miles from the scenic ... (more)

Classes / Instruction: Join Us For Fall Acting Classes! Classes & Private Lessons Available For All Ages!

We have acting classes available for ages 4 & up. Private lessons are available on request. Classes occur Mondays & Tuesdays this fall! Classes are $20 per student per class. Contact us about scholarship opportunities! Spotlight Acting Studio is run by Sheri Whittington. Sheri has been involved with the Tampa theater scene for over 40 years. Spotlight Acting Studio offers classes for stage and screen with a proven success record of students currently working in theatre and film. Our lessons i... (more)