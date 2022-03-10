This Week's New Classifieds on BWW - 3/10/2022

Below are BroadwayWorld's latest Classifieds listings as of 3/10/2022. Catch up below on anything that you might have missed and to visit the full section to post FREE classifieds, read ads and more, click here!

Internships - Creative: Seeking intern for musical workshop May 2-29

Need an intern to handle photo and video documentation of the workshop. Ideal candidate would be a Film/Photo/Journalism student or graduate who knows their way around the Canon 7D DSLR camera and iMovie. No pay but I can give you "Media Manager" credit.... (more)

Temp Jobs - Creative: Stage Manager

UCLA School of Theater is looking for a non-union stage manager for our student production of PIPPIN. Directed and Choreographed by L. Corey Wright. Dates are March 28-May 28. Evenings and Saturdays at UCLA. Please send resume to Christina Vacchiano at cvacchiano@tft.ucla.edu.... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Grant Writer

As the oldest professional theater on Long Island located in Bellport Village, New York, The Gateway offers year-round programming in theatrical entertainment and education. The Main Stage Season offers Broadway-caliber musicals and plays using talent from Actors Equity Association and musicians from Local 802. The Gateway and The Gateway School for the Performing Arts also produces children's theater productions throughout the year. The Gateway School for the Performing Arts trains bot... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Creative: Moving Light Technician

Seeing Moving Light Technician in Nashville location... Strictly FX in Nashville, is looking for a full-time Moving Light Technician. This will be a full-time position in our Nashville location. Job Description: • Being able to assess and troubleshoot issues with advanced laser gear. • Repairing electronics with good soldering skills and general to advanced electronics knowledge. • Basic computer and network troubleshooting, as most lasers are controlled via Network. • Support Laser Depa... (more)

Temp Jobs - Creative: Tumblers and Stunt Performers for "The Big Test" at Legoland in Goshen, NY - Accepting Submissions

RWS ENTERTAINMENT GROUP is seeking TUMBLERS and STUNT PERFORMERS for the popular stunt show "The Big Test" at Legoland in Goshen, NY. SEEKING: Must be 18 years of age or older. Must be experienced gymnasts/stunt performers, with the ability perform roundoff back-handsprings or roundoff back tucks, dive rolls, aerials, back handspring series, basic standard mini tramp skills, straddle jumps, front tucks, and front pikes. Dance, acting, and clowning experience is very helpful. These performers... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Seasonal Production Positions

The Tony Award-winning Williamstown Theatre Festival encourages you to apply for at-will, seasonal employment or training opportunities with us in Williamstown, MA for summer 2022. All postings and job offers are subject to change. This salary range includes the lowest hourly employee's average weekly rate to the highest exempt employee's rate. Staff positions are available in the following disciplines and areas: Audience Engagement Business Company Management Development Marketing... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: On The Stage - Sales Development Representative

Company Description Looking for an opportunity where you can combine your love for the arts with a professional B2B Sales career? Want to join a growing and diverse team of professionals bringing a Broadway caliber technology platform to performing arts organizations coast to coast? We are looking for passionate, career minded individuals from all backgrounds, who excel at speaking to others, provide customer service naturally and want to continue to be part of the performing arts community, t... (more)

Temp Jobs - Creative: Actors who can move wanted for Dontrell, Who Kissed the Sea (Non-Union, Paid)

Production: Dontrell, Who Kissed the Sea by Nathan Alan Davis Directed by K. Shaka Opare Non-Union Compensation: $1,000 stipend Rehearsals: April 1 - June 2, 2022 (2 - 3x/week) in Baltimore City Performances (12): June 3 - June 19, 2022 The Voxel (9 West 25th Street, Baltimore, MD 21218) Auditions: March 12 & March 13 Callbacks: March 19 Auditions are in 90 minute blocks and will consist of a group movement call followed by cold readings from the script. Please dress to move.... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Creative: Scenic Carpenters for Top of Season - Short Contract: March 28 - May 15, 2022

Ogunquit Playhouse, in Ogunquit, Maine is seeking experienced Scenic Carpenters for the first build of our 2022 Season. Dates for the build are March 28th through May 15th 2022. Ideal Candidate: Must be detail-oriented and remain focused in a fast-paced working environment. Professional Theatrical Carpentry skills are necessary. Job Duties/Expectations include (but are not limited to): • Work closely with a Scene Shop Team • Fabricate scenery for all the start of the 2022 Season ... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Creative: Video Technician

We're looking for an energetic individual(s) to join our team as a Video Technician. If you're looking to earn money while having fun, we've got the job for you. This job requires the individual(s) to set up, operate, and maintain Video equipment. This is a casual position with most work to be completed during evenings and weekends. Our territory consists of Northeast Ohio, Western Pennsylvania, and surrounding areas. Qualifications we are looking for: - 1+ years of experience - T... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: General Manager

About Second Stage Theater At Second Stage, we create and champion plays and musicals solely from living American writers. On our mainstage Broadway theater, the Hayes, and in our two Off Broadway theaters over the past 40 years, we have developed and presented over 200 daring and provocative theatrical experiences by working with countless artists who have contributed their talents to our award-winning productions. As the only Broadway company exclusively devoted to living American writers Sec... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Digital Marketing Coordinator

Do you have a love for the arts? Would you like to be an active part of a beloved Kansas City tradition? If so, we have the perfect opportunity for you! Starlight is seeking tech-savvy "Star" to join our Marketing & Sales team as Digital Marketing Coordinator! This will be a full-time, salaried position that will work year-round. Starlight's Digital Marketing Coordinator will be responsible for the development and deployment of our digital marketing efforts. This include... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Creative: Video Wall Trailer & Operator

We're looking for an energetic individual to join our team as a Mobile Video Wall Trailer/Truck driver. If you're looking to earn money while driving and having fun, we've got the job for you. This job requires the individual(s) to pick up the truck and trailer and drive to the event location, set up, operate, and take down the video wall, and return the trailer once daily events are over. This is a casual position with most work to be completed during evenings and weekends. Fuel card will ... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Creative: Production Stage manager (PSM)

Position Title: Production Stage Manager Greenville Theatre 444 College Street Greenville, SC 29601 Position Dates: April 2022 - July 2023 Details: Greenville Theatre is an Equal Opportunity Employer and encourages individuals of all backgrounds, ethnicities, gender expressions, ages, and abilities to apply. Housing and travel are not provided. The individual that fulfills this position must live in or be willing to relocate to South Carolina. COVID Policy: Working in an environm... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Administrative: 2050 ADMINISTRATIVE FELLOWSHIP | SEASON 2022/23

2050 ADMINISTRATIVE FELLOWSHIP | SEASON 2022/23 NEW YORK THEATRE WORKSHOP 79 E 4th Street, New York, NY 10003 212-780-9037 nytw.org/education/2050-admin-fellowships NEW YORK THEATRE WORKSHOP At New York Theatre Workshop (NYTW), we work relentlessly to empower visionary theatre-makers and bring their work to adventurous audiences through productions, artist workshops and education and community engagement programs. We nurture pioneering new writers like Hammaad Chaudry and Nathan Alan Davis al... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Administrative: Claudia Hommel

Working In Concert Executive Assistant Needed We have a part-time opening and are looking for a lively and competent candidate to add to our team. If this sounds like an opportunity that you would be excited to help us with, or know someone who fits the bill, please check out details at workinginconcert.org/exec-asst. - Looking to fill the position as soon as possible - Hours: 12-20 a week - Work is hybrid, with home office in Albany Park - The pay is modest but the position will grow with... (more)

Classes / Instruction: Teaching Artist

Summary of Position Teaching Artists will work closely with the Raue Center Education Team to imagine, realize, coordinate, and implement the summer camp program. Teaching Artists will gain work experience in arts education by directly working with children every day. The summer consists of multiple programs for children ages 5 through 18. RCSA will be running a children's summer camp, an intensive musical theatre workshop for the older students and putting on two productions of Seussical with... (more)

Classes / Instruction: Teacher

Summary of Position The Head Teacher will work closely with the Raue Center Education Team to imagine, realize, coordinate, and implement the summer camp program. The summer consists of multiple programs for children ages 5 through 14. Below is the list of job duties, but it is not exhaustive. Primary Responsibilities: ● Create and execute theatre curriculum with the help of our full-time staff. This includes but is not limited to choreography and directing. ● Classes range in age and abi... (more)

Temp Jobs - Creative: What's The Risk? Virtual Reality

DESCRIPTION Project: Non union industrial / LOS ANGELES $500/day plus travel ROLE: ROSEMARIE 60 to 85 years old, Hispanic female. (Needed for both March 22 & 23) The Client: Kind, warm, and welcoming, Rosemarie has a good sense of humor. Better known as Rosie to her friends, she has two children from different fathers. The men have not been a part of the family picture for years. Her daughter Maria is her main caregiver, but doesn't live nearby. Her son, Chuy, a bad boy with a heart of g... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Administrative: Seasonal Employment- Starlight Theatre

Starlight is gearing up for new shows and events and we are looking for energetic and hard-working "Stars" to join our staff in the following positions: Guest Assist- PT Seasonal Ticket Services Representative- PT Year Round When you become an employee with our organization, you become Starlight family! Starlight's work environment is fun, engaging and challenging. Our employees are invested in the success of Starlight and love what they do! As a new "Cast Member,"... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Administrative: Covid Safety Manager (Part-Time)

Paper Mill Playhouse, one of the country's leading regional theaters producing musicals and plays in Millburn, NJ, is seeking a Covid Safety Manager (CSM) responsible for ensuring that all Covid-19 policies and practices are implemented and adhered to during rehearsals and production. For more information and how to apply visit: https://papermill.org/about-us/employment-opportunities/... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Marketing Subscription Coordinator

Do you have a love for the arts? Would you like to be an active part of a beloved Kansas City tradition? If so, we have the perfect opportunity for you! Starlight is seeking sales-oriented "Star" to join our Marketing & Sales team as Marketing Subscription Coordinator! This will be a full-time, salaried position that will work year-round. The Marketing Subscription Coordinator will cultivate growth in Starlight Theatre's Broadway subscription sales revenue, while adding ... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Creative: On Kentucky Avenue

Six (6) time Audelco Award winning show, "On Kentucky Avenue", is seeking dancers for 3 upcoming performances in Atlantic City for Black History Month at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino on Feb 18th and 19th! Dancers We are seeking fit and able African American/Hispanic-American/POC male and female dancers who sing, experienced and well-versed in musical theatre and varied styles of dance, including swing. Preferably: Men: 5'10' to 6'1" Women: 5'6" to 5'... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Business Manager

Since our founding in 1979 by Stephen Graham, New York Theatre Workshop (NYTW) has fostered a community of adventurous audiences and visionary theatremakers, bringing them together to deepen our shared understanding of the world around us. We nurture pioneering new writers like Jeremy O. Harris and Celine Song and bring them into conversation with powerhouse playwrights like Ayad Akhtar and Amy Herzog. We empower inimitable auteurs like Rachel Chavkin and Lileana Blain-Cruz and lift up emergin... (more)