This Week's New Classifieds on BWW - 2/18/2021

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: SEEKING: Director of Operations for Parity Productions

PARITY PRODUCTIONS IS SEEKING A DIRECTOR OF OPERATIONS. February 7th, 2021 Immediate Opening Responsibilities: -Oversee organizational operations -Maintain organizational budgets -Support development of production budgets -Oversee all hiring/training/terminations -Manage personnel support systems -Manage all contracts -Manage procurement and sales transactions including insurance -Manage bill payments and receipts -Manage office hardware and software, including databases -Organi... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Creative: Graphic Designer

Stay True, An LGBTQ+ Theatre Company is searching for a GRAPHIC DESIGNER to join our growing team. We are an LGBTQ+ theatre company based in New York City, founded in Summer 2019 in honor of World Pride. Stay True had their debut production in November of 2019 and have produced virtual productions during the pandemic. The Graphic Designer will work alongside the Founding Artistic Director, Associate Artistic Director, and Artistic Assistant. QUALIFICATIONS & DUTIES: An overall love and k... (more)

Classes / Instruction: Facilities Manager

About Paper Mill Playhouse: Founded in 1934, Paper Mill Playhousea??has beena??a cherisheda??New Jerseya??artsa??institution for more than 80 years. Paper Mill brings new American Musical Theatera??to life, with a national reputation that continues to grow. Collaborationa??with other regional theaters anda??leadinga??independent producers bringsa??over 200,000 New Jersey audience members annually the best in musical theater, from celebrated revivals toa??groundbreakinga??new works. In 2016, Paper Mill received the Reg... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Full Time - Producing Director

Trinity Repertory Company seeks a dynamic leader to join a team of talented staff, artists and board members in the role of a??Producing Director (PD).a?? The PD will lead the production team and the production process for each show in Trinity Rep's season. The PD is a key member of the senior staff, supporting and advancing the artistic vision and mission of the organization. The Production Director jointly reports to the Artistic Director and Executive Director. About the Position The Produci... (more)

Classes / Instruction: Producing Director

Full Time Jobs - Creative: Counselor/Teaching Artist

This Summer, Change a Life Through Theater Give Yourself A Summer of Opportunity Counselors are the heart of the Ghostlight Theater Camp community. They create opportunities for campers to be creative and joyful, support their social-emotional growth, and help camp operate efficiently, safely, and with maximum levels of fun, connection and transformation. THE ROLE OF A COUNSELOR As a Ghostlight Counselor, your job is to support your campers throughout their time at camp. You will: • L... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Director of Finance & Operations

DIRECTOR OF FINANCE & OPERATIONS Trinity Repertory Company, PROVIDENCE, RI Trinity Repertory Company, the Tony Award-winning State Theater of Rhode Island, seeks a dynamic leader for its administrative, finance, and operations functions, including accounting, financial management, facilities, human resources, and information technology. As an integral member of the senior leadership team reporting to the Executive Director, this position directly and indirectly supervises a full-time staff o... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Creative: Development Manager

The In[HEIR]itance Project is a national arts organization that creates space for communities to navigate challenging civic conversations through collaborative theater projects inspired by inherited texts, cultures, histories, traditions, customs, and beliefs. Soon after beginning in 2015 as a national series of commissioned plays, it became clear that our unique process of using theater to address points of discomfort within communities had legs. Our founding artists, who are used to making ma... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Creative: Assistant or Associate Professor - Directing

The School of Theatre invites applications for a tenure track position in Directing. Rank and salary are competitive and commensurate with experience. Terminal degree required and must have the qualifications to be appointed to the Penn State graduate faculty. Start date August, 2021. This position joins the faculty in the nationally recognized MFA Directing for the Musical Theatre program. This program prepares graduate students to enter the highest levels of the musical theatre and academia.... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Creative: Professor-in-charge of MFA Music Direction Program

The School of Theatre invites applications for a senior full-time artist/ educator position in the nationally renowned Musical Theatre program. Rank and salary are competitive and commensurate with experience, tenure track possible. Terminal degree required and must have the qualifications to be appointed to the Penn State graduate faculty. Start date August 2021. This position mentors graduate students who are preparing to enter the highest levels of the musical theatre. This program is highly ... (more)

Classes / Instruction: Performers for Infant & Toddler Music Classes

Seeking experienced singers and guitar players for NYC's premier infant and toddler music classes. Currently seeking talent for outdoor, socially distanced classes and parties that will begin once the weather warms up a bit. Company states: "We are looking for performers that have boundless energy, a captivating stage presence, love kids, and love entertaining. We offer flexible scheduling and have locations all over the city. About our company: Winner of Nickelodeon's 'Parents Picks Best Music... (more)

Classes / Instruction: Performers for Infant & Toddler Music Classes

Classes / Instruction: Educational Opportunity/Summer Internship

The Cape Cod Theatre Project Summer Intensive Program is a multi-purpose intensive month-long program centered around one of America's premiere new play development conferences. College participants will work with and learn from world-renowned playwrights, directors, and actors as CCTP develops staged readings of new works, all in the idyllic coastal town of Falmouth, Massachusetts. Recent past playwrights have included Heidi Schreck and Lucas Hnath - all of whom teach masterclasses to the int... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Administrative: Part Time Store Guide

*Store location in New Jersey located just 10 miles outside New York City - easily accessible by public transportation from both Port Authority and George Washington Bridge Terminal* *Please apply at the site link listed or reach out directly to andrea@formelife.com* About the Company: FORME Life is an integrated home fitness platform transforming personal fitness and wellness. Our two products are designed to deliver the absolute best in-home workout experience with: - Studio hardw... (more)

Classes / Instruction: EMIR Kids Spring Session for Ages 7-12

EMIR Kids Onstage 101: This class will be for kids that love everything about performing and being onstage. They will learn every aspect from performing to auditioning to even learning a little about directing and being part of an ensemble. At the end of the 12 weeks we will have a final showcase movie that will be streamed for all family and friends. To see the winter showcase, head over to our website. www.emirproductions.net/emirkidsandteens *With this class they will receive a binder, a... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Creative: Theme Park Stage Managers at LEGOLAND

Something very exciting is underway in Goshen, New York. Due to open in 2021, LEGOLAND Park and Hotel in New York is Merlin's biggest single investment to date and you could play a crucial part in this amazing project! We're now looking for a unique person who has a passion for bringing the fun into the resort through entertainment and magical experiences. This person will lead the way in Delivering the Magic as we bring the world's ninth LEGOLAND Park to life brick by brick. You will sup... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Touring Company Manager for THE SOUND OF MUSIC International Tour

Broadway International Group, the premiere Producing and General Management company specializing in Broadway productions for the Asian marketplace, is seeking a Company Manager to join its international Broadway musical tour of Rodgers & Hammerstein's The Sound of Music launching in summer 2021 in China. Responsibilities include: Ensuring the well-being of the Company; Providing leadership within the Company; Travel and logistical arrangements (flights, accommodation, transfers & visas); Payr... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Assistant Technical Director

DEPARTMENT: Production - Scenery REPORTS TO: Production Manager & Technical Director SUPERVISES: Carpenters & Apprentices SUMMARY: Northern Stage in White River Junction, VT seeks an experienced Assistant Technical Director for its 2021-2022 season. Northern Stage is a LORT D 240 seat regional theater, producing a 6-show mainstage season between the months of June and May, plus educational programs, a New Works festival, and 4-6 other events year-round. The ATD will work closely with t... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Global Arts Live - Executive Director

Organization Global Arts Live is the leading presenter of international performing arts in New England, bringing global music, contemporary dance, and jazz from around the world to stages across Greater Boston. By putting the spotlight on artists from all corners of the globe and reflecting the diverse and vibrant community that is Boston, Global Arts Live aspires to transcend borders, cultivate community, and enrich lives. Founded in 1990 by Maure Aronson, Global Arts Live has made live int... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Master Electrician

Apply At: https://northernstage.submittable.com/submit/187013/master-electrician-employment-application For More Information: https://northernstage.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/02/Master-Electrician-Job-Posting-.docx-2.pdf Northern Stage in White River Junction, VT seeks an experienced Master Electrician to join the full time staff. Northern Stage is a LORT D - 240 seat regional theater, producing a 6-show mainstage season between the months of August and May, plus educational programs, a ... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Instructor of Theatre Design and Technology (2021)

Instructor of Theatre Design and Technology (2021) MiraCosta College For full details and to apply, go to https://apptrkr.com/2142219 Type of Assignment: Full Time Position Available: MiraCosta College's Theatre and Film Department invites applications for one equity-minded, full-time (10 months per year), tenure-track faculty position beginning in August 2021. Principle responsibilities include teaching theatre design and technology courses, mentoring students, and providing depart... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR - ARTS ORGANIZATION

Executive Director With a commitment to diversity and inclusion, the Executive Director is the public face of the OCCA, providing leadership to the organization while expanding the organization's reach. As the chief development officer for the organization, the Executive Director, is tasked with working with donors, foundations, and other grantors to secure and shepherd diverse funding streams for the organization and its programs. Regular, Full-Time Exempt Employee Status Competitive Sala... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Major Gifts Associate

About The Shed The Shed is a new cultural institution of and for the 21st century. We produce and welcome innovative art and ideas, across all forms of creativity, to build a shared understanding of our rapidly changing world and a more equitable society. In our highly adaptable building on Manhattan's west side, The Shed brings together established and emerging artists to create new work in fields ranging from pop to classical music, painting to digital media, theater to literature, and scu... (more)

Internships - Creative: 2021 Summer Paid Internship - College Light Opera Company

The College Light Opera Company (CLOC) is inviting all college-age theatre artists to apply for our 2021 Summer Season. Students will be in residence in Cape Cod for 11 intense weeks of production and the result is nine fully produced musicals and operettas, directed by leading theatre professionals from around the country. Arrival dates are staggered through early June, please check the individual position pages for exact dates. The full company will be assembled by June 4, 2021. Opening Ni... (more)

Classes / Instruction: Pay What You Can Virtual Vocal Coaching

Attention singers affected by the pandemic! My name is Zak, and I play piano on Broadway for WICKED and MEAN GIRLS. I'm also the arranger for UNLIMITED, an upcoming review of Stephen Schwartz's material. To be transparent, I am hurting financially and need a predictable money inflow. I'm sure many of you are experiencing this, too. That's why I'm offering pay-what-you can vocal coaching (virtual only, at this time). If you're looking for piano accompaniment tracks, check out my si... (more)