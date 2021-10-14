Find Your Theatre Job on BWW - 10/14/2021

Below are BroadwayWorld's latest Classifieds listings as of 10/14/2021. Catch up below on anything that you might have missed and to visit the full section to post FREE classifieds, read ads and more, click here!

Full Time Jobs - Creative: Lead Production Carpenter

Pace University is ranked the #1 private, four-year college in the nation for upward economic mobility by Harvard University's Opportunity Insights, evidence of the transformative education the University provides. The university also has one of the most competitive performing arts programs in the country and is seeking a Lead Production Carpenter at our lower Manhattan campus. In this key position at the Pace School of Performing Arts (PPA), you will work in the scenic shop and theatrical ... (more)

Classes / Instruction: Performers, The Thanksgiving Play

Southern Rep Theatre invites AEA and non-union actors to submit themselves for consideration for our upcoming production of THE THANKSGIVING PLAY, by Larissa Fasthorse, directed by Jeanette Godoy. Callbacks are by invitation only. Please read below for instructions on how to submit. WE ARE SPECIFICALLY SEEKING ACTORS OF COLOR, ACTORS WHO ARE DIFFERENTLY-ABLED, ACTORS WHO ARE NEURO-DIVERSE, AND ACTORS WHO IDENTIFY AS LGBTQIA+. FROM PLAYWRIGHT- "ALL AGES ARE OPEN AND PEOPLE OF COLOR THAT CAN P... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Creative: RWS Fun Crew at Silver Dollar City! Hiring Immediately!

Do you have a passion for providing a fun, engaging guest experience in a completely themed environment? Would you love the opportunity to live and work in a new city for the holiday season? Then we want YOU FOR THE FUN CREW! With theme park and attraction locations across the country, RWS Fun Crew offers competitive pay starting at $15/hr (with a 32-hour minimum weekly guarantee), fully furnished housing, travel assistance available for eligible candidates, as well as other incentive and co... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: 101 Productions, Ltd.

101 Productions, Ltd. is currently accepting applications for a full-time General Management Assistant position effective immediately. We are an extremely busy Broadway and Touring Theatrical General Management office with productions opening this season as well as in Spring 2022 (and beyond). Management Assistant will report to General, Associate General Managers, and Company Managers, assisting with budget and financial reporting, research, scheduling, box office reporting, contracts, takin... (more)

Classes / Instruction: Part Time House Manager

For over 40 years, Steppenwolf Theatre Company has been a cultural leader in Chicago and model for theatre companies in the United States and around the world. Formed by a collective of actors in 1976, the ensemble represents a remarkable cross-section of actors, directors, stage managers and playwrights. Steppenwolf's artistic ambitions are made possible by its incredible workforce of individuals, who help create a culture of inclusivity, collaboration and accountability. To that end, ... (more)

Classes / Instruction: Front of House Manager

companies in the United States and around the world. Formed by a collective of actors in 1976, the ensemble represents a remarkable cross-section of actors, directors, stage managers and playwrights. Steppenwolf's artistic ambitions are made possible by its incredible workforce of individuals, who help create a culture of inclusivity, collaboration and accountability. To that end, we attempt to use an anti-oppressive and anti-racist lens in our roles and everyday decision-making. Join u... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Audience Experience Manager

For over 40 years, Steppenwolf Theatre Company has been a cultural leader in Chicago and model for theatre companies in the United States and around the world. Formed by a collective of actors in 1976, the ensemble represents a remarkable cross-section of actors, directors, stage managers and playwrights. Steppenwolf's artistic ambitions are made possible by its incredible workforce of individuals, who help create a culture of inclusivity, collaboration and accountability. To that end, ... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Assistant House Manager

Assistant House Manager On an ongoing basis, Audience Experience at Steppenwolf Theatre Company is seeking candidates for the part-time position of Assistant House Manager. Steppenwolf Audience Experience is dedicated to helping everyone coming through our doors feel safe, relaxed and invited. Through presenting an intentional and sincere level of service and hospitality, these positions participate in a team that is committed to cultivating a comfortable and respectful environment that up... (more)

Classes / Instruction: Associate Production Manager

The Public Theater seeks an Associate Production Manager to join our dedicated and fast-paced Production Department. As the Associate Production Manager, you will work with the Production Management team to support production activity at the theater. Duties include leading or assisting projects as assigned by the Production Executive or Production Managers, assisting Production Managers on individual projects, and other ongoing responsibilities to support production management. You will report ... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Creative: Assistant Production Manager

The Public Theater seeks an Assistant Production Manager to join our dedicated and fast-paced Production Department. As the Assistant Production Manager, you will work with the Production Management team to support production activity at The Public such as assisting Production Managers on individual projects, supervising small projects as assigned, and other ongoing responsibilities to support the Production Management team. You will report to the Associate Director of Production and work clo... (more)

Classes / Instruction: Associate Director, Production

The Public Theater seeks an Associate Director of Production (Production Management) to join our dedicated, fast-paced Production Department in support of the full range of production activity at The Public. As the Associate Director, you will work with the Production Executive to develop and maintain working practices and organizational systems for the Production Management team. The Associate Director of Production (PM) reports to the Production Executive, oversees the Production Management t... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Creative: Production Manager

The Public Theater seeks a positive, collaborative, and creative Production Manager to join our Production Management team. As a Production Manager, you will coordinate technical execution and support for assigned projects, facilitating communication among production staff, other departments at The Public, and creative teams on each project. You collaborate with other production managers to align resources to realize individual projects at the highest possible level. As well as work with Produc... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: School Administrator

Learn more at: www.brooklynyouthchorus.org/jobs Brooklyn Youth Chorus is seeking a full-time School Administrator with project management and team leadership experience, detail-oriented logistics skills, and strong communication capabilities to manage the external facing and internal administrative functions of choral programs at Brooklyn Youth Chorus. The School Administrator will lead the department in managing the seasonal and day-to-day operations of rehearsals, school programs, and elect... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Director of Choral Education

Learn more at: www.brooklynyouthchorus.org/jobs Brooklyn Youth Chorus is seeking a full-time Director of Choral Education with a strong background in children's/youth choral education (pedagogy, curriculum, repertoire and voice technique), leadership and management experience, strategic and analytic capabilities, and good verbal and written communication skills to lead Brooklyn Youth Chorus's training divisions as a key partner to the Founder & Artistic Director. The Director of Choral Edu... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: The Bushwick Starr

The Bushwick Starr theater seeks an ambitious, dynamic, and highly motivated full-time Production Manager/Line Producer to join our team. The Bushwick Starr is an Obie Award winning not-for-profit theater that presents an annual season of new performance works. We are an organization defined by both our artists and our community, and since 2007, we have grown into a thriving theatrical venue, a vital neighborhood arts center, and a destination for exciting and engaging performance. We provide ... (more)

Classes / Instruction: Technical Director

Job Classification: Exempt and Full-Time Reports to: Director of Production and Venue Operations Scheduling: Varies based on production and performance schedule Job Overview: Chelsea Factory is looking to engage a Technical Director who will collaborate with creative, administrative, and production teams to lead and direct all technical elements for the venue's programming. This includes design, drafting, engineering, building, and scheduling of all production aspects of Chelsea Facto... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Creative: Actors/Singers Needed

Seeking actors and singers for our 2022 season. Ages 25-55, all ethnicities/diversities. 34 West Theater is an intimate 60 seat venue in downtown Charleston specializing in new musicals and plays written by its co-founders Jeff Querin and Stephen Wayne. Producing 4-5 shows annually, each production runs 10-14 weeks. Transportation and housing are not readily offered and can be discussed further, if needed. Please send resumes/headshots and any reels to Creative Director, Stephen Wayne: step... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Creative: Actors/Singers Needed

Part Time Jobs - Creative: A CHRISTMAS CAROL

We are looking for singers, dancers, and actors ages 18+ to participate in this musical extravaganza taking place late December at The Ritz Theater in Escondido as well as a local San Diego area theater. Interested performers can self submit their auditions by singing a song that best displays their voices. Non Singers can dance and those that do both can submit 2 videos. After reviewing them we will notify you for an in person callback. Email submissions to AUDITIONS 4U@yahoo.com WHEN: ... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Creative: American Dreaming: 2022 New Plays Festival

Middlebury Acting Company's American Dreaming: 2022 New Plays Festival Call for Submissions Deadline: December 1st, 2021 About the Festival: Through an open submission process, Middlebury Acting Company is looking for three new plays for the American Dreaming: 2022 New Plays Festival. This festival aims to amplify three unproduced, unpublished plays that address the question: What does the American Dream mean today? The selected plays will each receive two rehearsals, dramaturgical feed... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Creative: Music Director

Overall Season: - Hiring musicians for each production while adhering to budgets and instrumentation needs - Arranging music as needed throughout the season - Creating simple rehearsal tracks that reflect the arrangement needs of the choreographer - Attending company rehearsals at minimum 3 times per month. The company rehearses Sundays from Noon to 3 pm and Mondays and Wednesdays from 2-5pm. - Liaising with the Company Manager to schedule above rehearsals - Liaising with Production Tea... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Administrative: House Manager

Department: Sales and Marketing Reports To: Director of Sales & Marketing Northern Stage in White River Junction, VT seeks a part-time House Manager for our 2021-22 Season. Northern Stage is a LORT D regional theater, producing six mainstage showings a season, and will be producing one education department production between the months of December and early January (2021-22) in the Byrne Theatre. The House Manager is the caretaker of the audience before, during and after public performa... (more)

Temp Jobs - Creative: The Haunting of Water Street Auditions!

Are you ready to SCREAM?! The Norwalk Conservatory is thrilled to announce its first ever Norwalk Fright Nights! We are looking to cast a few roles in our Haunted Maze called "The Haunting of Water Street" at The SoNo Collection. The maze will take place October 21, 22, 23, 24, 28, 29, 30, and Halloween night, the 31! Storyteller (20s-40s) All ethnicities and genders welcome. Our storytellers set the scene. We start our haunted journey with a five minute ghost story told by the stor... (more)

Temp Jobs - Creative: Voice Dubbing Opportunity

THE ENTERTAINMENT INDUSTRY'S ONLY EMMY WINNING LANGUAGE DUBBING CO. IS EXPANDING ITS REMOTE ENGLISH VOICE TEAM October 5 2021 Native English-speaking voice actors, all ages, can add to their resume by becoming a voice talent for films, anime, cartoons, live action series, documentaries and more. If you have an approved recording set-up in your home, why not lend your voice, make some extra cash, expand your horizons, learn a new and very creative way to use your talents and more. ... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: North Texas Performing Arts - Frisco Program Director

North Texas Performing Arts (NTPA) is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization dedicated to developing the character of youth through quality performing arts education and family entertainment. NTPA's vision is to light the passion of the performing arts for our youth, and ensure all youth have the opportunity for the profound experience of taking the stage and having their voices heard. Responsibilities: 5) RESPONSIBILITIES: You will successfully complete in a professional manner and upon gener... (more)