The Museum of Broadway Extends Special Exhibit Celebrating CHICAGO

ALL THAT JAZZ: The Legacy of Chicago the Musical, has been extended through October 30 at Museum of Broadway due to popular demand. Created exclusively for the Museum of Broadway, the exhibit is a retrospective ofCHICAGO’s almost 27 years on Broadway with a special focus on the iconic production photography and ad campaigns throughout the years. Guests can get a closer look at artifacts, stunning costumes, and even feel like they’re a part of the show in an exclusive photo activation. Entrance to the special exhibit is included in any ticket purchased to the Museum of Broadway.

Additionally, the Museum of Broadway will host several free events in September.

On Tuesday, September 19 at 5:00 PM, Billy Rose Theatre Division at the New York Public Library for the Performing Arts Curator Doug Reside will discuss his new book, Fixing the Musical: How Technologies Shaped the Broadway Repertory, and explain how a cheap print shops, a theatre fan from Indianapolis, a community of bootleggers, and the VHS of Sweeney Todd made possible the Musical Theatre Scholarship. Guests can RSVP HERE.

On Wednesday, September 20 at 12:00 PM, the Museum of Broadway will host a celebration of Rebecca Luker’s life. At this event, theatre journalist and historian Sarah Rebell will present The Rebecca Luker Oral History Project, explaining her methodology and findings - particularlyin regard to Luker's role as a mentor in the context of the 1994 Broadway revival of Show Boat and beyond. Rebell will also lead a panel discussion featuring several Broadway sopranos who worked with Luker early on in their careers who will share memories and insights from their experiences working with Luker, including what they learned from her and how she continues to inform and inspire their artistry today. Guests can RSVP HERE.

The Museum of Broadway, which opened to the public in November 2022, is located in the heart of Times Square at 145 W 45th St. and is the first-ever permanent museum dedicated to the storied history and legendary artistry of Broadway musicals, plays, and the people who make them.

As part of this immersive and interactive theatrical experience guests travel through a visual history of Broadway, highlighting groundbreaking moments in a series of exhibits that showcase – and show off – dazzling costumes, props, renderings, rare photos, videos, and more. Along the way, guests learn more about the pivotal shows that transformed the landscape of Broadway and the moments that pushed creative boundaries, challenged social norms, and paved the way for those who would follow. Overall, the museum highlights more than 500 individual productions from the 1700s-present. Some of the exhibits included throughout the timeline showcase props and artifacts from the Broadway productions of Phantom of the Opera, West Side Story, Rent, Company, Cabaret, and Hamilton.

The museum also celebrates the behind-the-scenes of this dazzling American art form with “The Making of a Broadway Show” exhibit, designed by David Rockwell and presented by Broadway.com, which honors the community of brilliantly talented professionals – both onstage and off – who bring Broadway plays and musicals to life every night.

Tickets for The Museum of Broadway can be purchased at https://www.themuseumofbroadway.com/tickets. These timed tickets start at $34, and a portion of every ticket sold will be donated to Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS. Student and senior rates are available, as well as special $25 timed tickets on the first Tuesday of every month. Special event pricing is available upon request. Group tickets now on sale through June 2024 through groups@museumofbroadway.com.

For more information on The Museum of Broadway please visit: https://www.themuseumofbroadway.com and follow @museumofbroadway on all social channels.

About The Museum of Broadway

The team of expert curators for The Museum of Broadway is headed by Ben West (Timeline Walls Curator) and also includes Jennifer Ashley Tepper (Map Room Curator), John Kenrick (Game Changer Curator), Matthew Schneider (Text Consultant, Game Changer History), Michael McDonald and Lisa Zinni (Costume & Props Curators), Faye Armon-Troncoso (Set Decorator & Props Supervisor, Making of a Broadway Show).

The Museum of Broadway is founded in collaboration with Playbill, Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS, The Billy Rose Theatre Division at the New York Public Library for the Performing Arts, The Al Hirschfeld Foundation, Goodspeed Musicals, Creative Goods, and Concord Theatricals.

The Museum of Broadway is produced by Julie Boardman, Diane Nicoletti, Kumiko Yoshii, Naoya Kinoshita, Hunter Arnold & Jason Squatriglia, Wendy Federman, Merrie L. Davis, Jamie DeRoy, Dori Berinstein, Henry Tisch, Richard D. Batchelder, Jr., Kate Cannova, Sharon Carr/Patricia Klausner/Bard Theatrical, Nolan Doran, Sue Gilad & Larry Rogowsky, Morwin Schmookler, Catherine Adler, Elizabeth Armstrong, Mary Avella, Brad Blume, Blumenthal Performing Arts, Stephen Byrd, Pamela Cooper, Cue to Cue Productions, Paula Kaminsky Davis, Natasha Davison, Karen Elizaga, Lorre Erlick, Fakston Productions, Franklin Theatrical Group, John Gore Organization, Lesley Stewart Grilley, Haffner-Wright Theatricals, Kim & Alan Hartman, Alia Jones-Harvey, Fern Kershon, Willette Klausner, Riki Kane Larimer, Margo Lion Trust, Elliott & Cathy Masie, Robin Gorman Newman, Amy Schrader, Alan Seales, Iris Smith, Concord Theatricals, Van Horn Group and The Shubert Organization, The Nederlander Organization, and Jujamcyn Theaters. Elie Landau serves as the Museum’s general manager.

Photo Credit: Rebecca J. Michelson