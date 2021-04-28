The Moms of Broadway: Spotlight on Heidi Hansen

As Mother's Day approaches, we've got matriarchs on our mind. Some of Broadway's most iconic characters are moms- bold and brave, loving and nurturing- and we think they deserve an ovation. We're celebrating Broadway's most beloved maternal figures.



Today's mom is the always encouraging Heidi Hansen.

Photo Credit: Matthew Murphy

Meet the Mom:

In Dear Evan Hansen, while Evan is being weighed down by his own complicated deception, Heidi is always there to lift him up. As a single, working mom, Heidi recognizes that she doesn't have all the answers, but she does her best to help her son to navigate his social anxieties nonetheless.

Most Motherly Musical Moments:

"Your mom isn't going anywhere

Your mom is staying right here

Your mom isn't going anywhere

Your mom is staying right here

No matter what

I'll be here

When it all feels so big

'Til it all feels so small

When it all feels so big

'Til it all feels so small

'Til it all feels so small"



-So Big/So Small

"Does anybody have a map?

Anybody maybe happen to know how the hell to do this?

I don't know if you can tell

But this is me just pretending to know

So where's the map?

I need a clue

'Cause the scary truth is

I'm flying blind

And I'm making this up as I go"

-Anybody Have a Map?

If She Was a Flower...

Because of Heidi's hopeful attitude and optimistic outlook, she's a daffodil- perennial and not going anywhere.

