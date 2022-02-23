The Metropolitan Opera Announces 2022–23 Season, Featuring Renée Fleming, Kelli O'Hara & More

The Metropolitan Opera today announced its 2022-23 season, which features seven new productions, the most in ten seasons. Opening Night is September 27 with the company premiere of Cherubini's Medea, starring soprano Sondra Radvanovsky in the title role alongside tenor Matthew Polenzani in David McVicar's new staging, conducted by Carlo Rizzi. In November, the world-premiere staging of Kevin Puts's The Hours, based on the acclaimed novel by Michael Cunningham that was adapted into the 2002 Oscar-winning film, arrives on the Met stage with Music Director Yannick Nézet-Séguin conducting a trio of star singers: soprano Renée Fleming-who makes her highly anticipated return to the Met-soprano Kelli O'Hara, and mezzo-soprano Joyce DiDonato. A New Year's Eve Gala premiere will welcome McVicar's second new staging of the season, Giordano's Fedora, starring soprano Sonya Yoncheva in the title role alongside tenor Piotr Beczała and soprano Rosa Feola, with Marco Armiliato conducting. Maestro Nézet-Séguin will conduct François Girard's new production of Wagner's Lohengrin with Beczała in the title role and a cast featuring sopranos Tamara Wilson, Elena Stikhina, and Christine Goerke. Following the historic Met premiere of Fire Shut Up in My Bones, Terence Blanchard's first opera, Champion, arrives in April 2023. Maestro Nézet-Séguin returns to the podium to conduct the opera about the life of boxer Emile Griffith. Bass-baritones Ryan Speedo Green and Eric Owens portray Griffith at different stages of life, opposite soprano Latonia Moore and mezzo-soprano Stephanie Blythe. James Robinson, whose productions of Fire and Porgy and Bess brought down the house in recent seasons, directs. Camille A. Brown, whose choreography electrified audiences in Fire and Porgy, also returns. In May 2023, Nathalie Stutzmann makes her Met conducting debut with two new productions of beloved works by Mozart: Don Giovanni and Die Zauberflöte. Baritone Peter Mattei sings Don Giovanni in the Met-debut staging of director Ivo von Hove, with a cast that also includes sopranos Federica Lombardi, Ana María Martinez, and Ying Fang; tenor Ben Bliss; and bass-baritone Adam Plachetka. In Die Zauberflöte, soprano Erin Morley and tenor Lawrence Brownlee star in Simon McBurney's Met-debut production.

"Our 2022-23 season picks up where we will have left off at the end of the current season, with more new productions and more Met premieres than in recent decades," said Met General Manager Peter Gelb. "Our lessons learned during the two years of the pandemic are that the future of the Met, and of opera, rely upon ceaselessly breaking new and diverse artistic ground. It's our path forward."

"Developing and conducting new opera is one of the great thrills of my role at the Met," said Jeanette Lerman-Neubauer Music Director Yannick Nézet-Séguin. "I can't describe how artistically gratifying it is to collaborate with living composers, and how important it is to prioritize music of our time. I look forward with great excitement to focusing on the three new productions I'll be conducting next season, along with the classic Franco Zeffirelli production of La Bohème, which I'll lead for the first time."

The 2022-23 season also features 16 repertory revivals with a slate of stellar singers, including artists such as Roberto Alagna, Jamie Barton, Angel Blue, Javier Camarena, Lise Davidsen, Yusif Eyvazov, Michael Fabiano, Angela Gheorghiu, Günther Groissböck, Quinn Kelsey, Aleksandra Kurzak, Isabel Leonard, Anna Netrebko, Lisette Oropesa, Ailyn Pérez, Anita Rachvelishvili, Luca Salsi, Golda Schultz, Nadine Sierra, Russell Thomas, Elza van den Heever, and many more.

Conductors making Met debuts are Michele Gamba, Manfred Honeck, Speranza Scappucci, Nathalie Stutzmann, Duncan Ward, Kensho Watanabe, Keri-Lynn Wilson, and Jaap van Zweden. Also appearing on the conducting roster are Marco Armiliato, Maurizio Benini, Bertrand de Billy, Daniele Callegari, Paolo Carignani, Nicholas Carter, Patrick Furrer, James Gaffigan, Domingo Hindoyan, Nicola Luisotti, Carlo Rizzi, Daniele Rustioni, and Simone Young.

Further details on new productions, revivals, special events, The Met: Live in HD, and more programs and initiatives can be found below.

New Productions

Medea-Luigi Cherubini

MET PREMIERE

Opening: September 27, 2022

Conductor: Carlo Rizzi

Production: David McVicar

Set Designer: David McVicar

Costume Designer: Doey Lüthi

Lighting Designer: Paule Constable

Projection Designer: S. Katy Tucker

Movement Director: Jo Meredith

Live in HD: October 22, 2022

Opening Night of the 2022-23 season will showcase the Met premiere of Cherubini's rarely performed Medea, which was made famous by opera's ultimate diva, Maria Callas. Following her triumphant performances at the Met in some of the repertory's most thrilling soprano roles, Sondra Radvanovsky portrays the title character, a mythic sorceress who will stop at nothing in her quest for vengeance. The opera marks Radvanovsky's fourth new production with David McVicar, who also designs the vivid sets for this staging. Joining Radvanovsky is tenor Matthew Polenzani as Medea's Argonaut husband, Giasone; soprano Janai Brugger as her rival for his love, Glauce; bass Michele Pertusi as her father, Creonte, the King of Corinth; and mezzo-soprano Ekaterina Gubanova as Medea's confidante, Neris. Carlo Rizzi conducts Cherubini's masterpiece.

The Hours

Kevin Puts

WORLD-PREMIERE STAGING

Opening: November 22, 2022

Librettist: Greg Pierce

Conductor: Yannick Nézet-Séguin

Production: Phelim McDermott

Set and Costume Designer: Tom Pye

Lighting Designer: Bruno Poet

Projection Designer: Finn Ross

Choreographer: Annie-B Parson

Dramaturg: Paul Cremo

Live in HD: December 10, 2022

The world-premiere staging of Kevin Puts's The Hours, adapted from Michael Cunningham's acclaimed novel which also served as the inspiration for the Oscar-winning film, arrives in November. In her highly anticipated return to the Met, soprano Renée Fleming joins soprano Kelli O'Hara and mezzo-soprano Joyce DiDonato to portray three women from different eras who grapple with their inner demons and their roles in society. Phelim McDermott, who recently created the Met's acclaimed production of Philip Glass's Akhnaten, directs this compelling drama, and Yannick Nézet-Séguin takes the podium to conduct Puts's powerful score.

Fedora-Umberto Giordano

Opening: December 31, 2022

Conductor: Marco Armiliato

Production: David McVicar

Set Designer: Charles Edwards

Costume Designer: Brigitte Reiffenstuel

Lighting Designer: Adam Silverman

Live in HD: January 14, 2023

Giordano's exhilarating drama Fedora returns to the Met for the first time in 25 years, starring soprano Sonya Yoncheva in the title role as the 19th-century princess who falls in love with her fiancé's murderer, Count Loris, sung by tenor Piotr Beczała. Soprano Rosa Feola is the Countess Olga, Fedora's confidante, and baritone Artur Ruciński is the diplomat De Siriex. Marco Armiliato conducts David McVicar's intricate production, with a fixed set that unfolds to reveal the opera's settings: a palace in St. Petersburg, a fashionable Parisian salon, and a picturesque villa in the Swiss Alps.

Lohengrin

Richard Wagner

Opening: February 26, 2023

Conductor: Yannick Nézet-Séguin / Patrick Furrer

Production: François Girard

Set and Costume Designer: Tim Yip

Lighting Designer: David Finn

Projection Designer: Peter Flaherty

Choreographer: TBA

Live in HD: March 18, 2023

Wagner's Lohengrin returns to the Met stage after an absence of 17 years in this atmospheric staging by François Girard. Yannick Nézet-Séguin conducts a cast led by tenor Piotr Beczała in the title role of the mysterious swan knight. Sopranos Tamara Wilson and Elena Stikhina, as the virtuous duchess Elsa, falsely accused of murder, go head-to-head with soprano Christine Goerke as the cunning sorceress Ortrud. Bass-baritone Evgeny Nikitin is Ortrud's power-hungry husband, Telramund, and bass Günther Groissböck is King Heinrich.

Champion

Terence Blanchard

MET PREMIERE

Opening: April 10, 2023

Librettist: Michael Cristofer

Conductor: Yannick Nézet-Séguin

Production: James Robinson

Set Designer: Allen Moyer

Costume Designer: Paul Tazewell

Lighting Designer: Donald Holder

Projection Designer: Greg Emetaz

Choreographer: Camille A. Brown

Live in HD: April 29, 2023

Terence Blanchard's highly acclaimed Fire Shut Up in My Bones made history when it opened the Met's 2021-22 season. In April, the six-time Grammy Award-winning composer's first opera arrives at the Met. Bass-baritone Ryan Speedo Green is the young boxer Emile Griffith, who rises from obscurity to become a world champion, and bass-baritone Eric Owens portrays Griffith's older self, haunted by the ghosts of his past. Soprano Latonia Moore is Emelda Griffith, the boxer's estranged mother, and mezzo-soprano Stephanie Blythe is the bar owner Kathy Hagan. Yannick Nézet-Séguin returns to the podium to conduct Blanchard's second Met premiere. Director James Robinson, whose productions of Fire and Porgy and Bess brought down the house, oversees the staging. Camille A. Brown, whose choreography electrified audiences in Fire and Porgy, also returns.

Don Giovanni

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart

Opening: May 5, 2023

Conductor: Nathalie Stutzmann

Production: Ivo van Hove

Set and Lighting Designer: Jan Versweyveld

Costume Designer: An D'Huys

Projection Designer: Christopher Ash

Choreographer: Sara Erde

Live in HD: May 20, 2023

Tony Award-winning director Ivo van Hove makes his Met debut with a new staging of Mozart's tragicomedy Don Giovanni. The tale of deceit and damnation is set in an abstract architectural landscape that explores the dark corners of the story and its characters. Nathalie Stutzmann makes her Met debut conducting a star-studded cast led by baritone Peter Mattei as a magnetic Don Giovanni, alongside the Leporello of bass-baritone Adam Plachetka. Sopranos Federica Lombardi, Ana María Martínez, and Ying Fang are Giovanni's conquests-Donna Anna, Donna Elvira, and Zerlina-and tenor Ben Bliss sings Don Ottavio.

Die Zauberflöte

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart

Opening: May 19, 2023

Conductor: Nathalie Stutzmann

Production and Choreography: Simon McBurney

Set Designer: Michael Levine

Costume Designer: Nicky Gillibrand

Lighting Designer: Jean Kalman

Projection Designer: Finn Ross

Sound Designer: Gareth Fry

Live in HD: June 3, 2023

Nathalie Stutzmann conducts her second Mozart work this season with a new production of Die Zauberflöte. In his Met-debut staging, Simon McBurney incorporates projections, sound effects, and acrobatics to match the spectacle and drama of Mozart's fable. The brilliant cast includes soprano Erin Morley as Pamina, tenor Lawrence Brownlee as Tamino, baritone Thomas Oliemans in his Met debut as Papageno, soprano Kathryn Lewek as the Queen of the Night, and bass Stephen Milling as Sarastro.

Revivals by Month

September

Mozart's Idomeneo

Manfred Honeck makes his Met conducting debut with Mozart's moving drama. Tenor Michael Spyres sings the title role of the ancient Cretan king, alongside mezzo-soprano Kate Lindsey as the noble prince Idamante and soprano Ying Fang as his conflicted beloved, Ilia. Soprano Albina Shagimuratova is the jealous Elettra.

Shostakovich's Lady Macbeth of Mtsensk

Shostakovich's searing Soviet-era satire returns to the Met stage for the first time since 2014, with soprano Eva-Maria Westbroek and tenor Brandon Jovanovich reuniting to sing the roles of Katerina Ismailova and Sergei. Keri-Lynn Wilson makes her Met conducting debut, leading Graham Vick's vivid staging.

October

Puccini's Tosca

Puccini's electrifying drama returns in October, with a second run in spring 2023, featuring sopranos Aleksandra Kurzak, Hibla Gerzmava, and Angela Gheorghiu in the title role of the desperate diva, opposite tenors Michael Fabiano, Roberto Alagna, and Yusif Eyvazov as the painter-revolutionary Cavaradossi. Carlo Rizzi and Domingo Hindoyan conduct.

Britten's Peter Grimes

Following his Met debut in the title role of Brett Dean's Hamlet at the end of the 2021-2022 season, tenor Allan Clayton takes on the title role of Benjamin Britten's tragic 20th-century masterpiece. Nicholas Carter conducts a cast that also features soprano Nicole Car and bass-baritone Adam Plachetka.

Verdi's La Traviata

Michael Mayer's vibrant production will have three runs throughout the season, featuring sopranos Nadine Sierra, Ermonela Jaho, and Angel Blue singing Violetta, one of opera's greatest heroines. Tenors Stephen Costello, Ismael Jordi (in his Met debut), and Dmytro Popov share the role of Violetta's self-centered lover Alfredo, alongside baritones Luca Salsi, Amartuvshin Enkhbat (another debut), and Artur Ruciński as his disapproving father. Daniele Callegari, Marco Armiliato, and Nicola Luisotti are the three maestros who will conduct.

November

Verdi's Don Carlo

David McVicar's monumental production-created for the original five-act French version in the 2021-22 season-returns, now sung in Italian and conducted by Carlo Rizzi. The cast features another sextet of stellar principal artists, including tenor Russell Thomas in the title role, sopranos Anna Netrebko and Angela Meade as Elisabeth de Valois, mezzo-soprano Anita Rachvelishvili as Princess Eboli, baritone Peter Mattei as Rodrigo, bass-baritone John Relyea as the Grand Inquisitor, and bass Günther Groissböck as King Philip II.

Verdi's Rigoletto

After its premiere on New Year's Eve 2021, Bartlett Sher's Art Deco-inspired production returns for its first revival, with baritone Quinn Kelsey and soprano Rosa Feola reprising their acclaimed portrayals of Rigoletto and Gilda and celebrated tenor Benjamin Bernheim making his Met debut as the Duke of Mantua. Mezzo-soprano Aigul Akhmetshina, as Maddalena, and conductor Speranza Scappucci also make Met debuts. Later performances feature baritone Luca Salsi, soprano Lisette Oropesa, and tenor Stephen Costello taking over as Rigoletto, Gilda, and the Duke.

December

Verdi's Aida

Verdi's grand spectacle stars sopranos Latonia Moore and Michelle Bradley in the title role. Mezzo-sopranos Anita Rachvelishvili and Olesya Petrova share the role of Amneris, with tenors Brian Jagde and Marcelo Álvarez as Radamès. Baritones George Gagnidze, Quinn Kelsey, and Luca Salsi portray Aida's father, Amonasro, and bass-baritone Christian Van Horn is the iron-fisted priest Ramfis. Paolo Carignani conducts.

Mozart's The Magic Flute-Holiday Presentation

A favorite holiday tradition, the Met's abridged, English-language version of Julie Taymor's whimsical production returns with conductor Duncan Ward making his company debut. Tenors Ben Bliss and David Portillo share the role of Tamino, and Pamina is sung by sopranos Joélle Harvey and Sydney Mancasola. The cast also features baritones Joshua Hopkins and Chris Kenney as Papageno, soprano Aleksandra Olczyk as the Queen of the Night, and basses Soloman Howard and Peixin Chen as Sarastro.

January

Donizetti's L'Elisir d'Amore

Donizetti's bel canto comedy stars sopranos Golda Schultz, Amanda Woodbury, and Aleksandra Kurzak, who alternate as Adina, alongside tenors Javier Camarena and Xabier Anduaga, in his Met debut, as Nemorino. Michele Gamba also makes his company debut conducting Bartlett Sher's staging.

Poulenc's Dialogues des Carmélites

Poulenc's tragedy about an order of Carmelite nuns martyred in Paris during the French Revolution returns to the Met stage. Soprano Ailyn Pérez sings Blanche de la Force, with soprano Sabine Devieilhe in her Met debut as Blanche's fellow novice, Constance; soprano Eva-Maria Westbroek as Madame Lidoine; mezzo-soprano Jamie Barton as Mère Marie; and mezzo-soprano Alice Coote in her role debut as Madame de Croissy. Bertrand de Billy conducts John Dexter's classic staging.

February

Bellini's Norma

Soprano Sonya Yoncheva adds another major heroine to her impressive list of Met roles, starring as the fearless title priestess of Bellini's bel canto drama. Tenor Michael Spyres, mezzo-soprano Ekaterina Gubanova, and bass-baritone Christian Van Horn also star in David McVicar's fiery production, conducted by Maurizio Benini.

March

Verdi's Falstaff

Verdi's take on Shakespeare's comedy features baritone Michael Volle as the title character, his first Verdi role at the Met, as well as soprano Ailyn Pérez as Alice Ford, soprano Jennifer Johnson Cano as Meg Page, and mezzo-soprano Marie-Nicole Lemieux as Mistress Quickly. Soprano Hera Hyesang Park and tenor Bogdan Volkov are the young couple Nannetta and Fenton, and Daniele Rustioni conducts Robert Carsen's staging.

Strauss's Der Rosenkavalier

A stellar trio assembles to take on the lead roles of Strauss's comedy, with soprano Lise Davidsen in her Met role debut as the Marschallin, opposite mezzo-soprano Isabel Leonard, in her Met role debut as Octavian, and soprano Erin Morley as Sophie. Bass Günther Groissböck rounds out the principal cast as Baron Ochs in Robert Carsen's production, conducted by Simone Young.

April

Puccini's La Bohème

Yannick Nézet-Séguin conducts Franco Zeffirelli's beloved production of Puccini's classic tragedy for the first time at the Met. Soprano Eleonora Buratto and tenor Stephen Costello star as the lovers Mimì and Rodolfo, and soprano Kristina Mkhitaryan and baritone Davide Luciano are Musetta and Marcello. James Gaffigan takes the podium later in the run, with sopranos Susanna Phillips and Latonia Moore, tenor Charles Castronovo; and baritone Quinn Kelsey.

May

Wagner's Der Fliegende Holländer

Jaap van Zweden makes his highly anticipated Met debut, conducting François Girard's ghostly staging of Wagner's drama. Bass-baritone Tomasz Konieczny stars as the Dutchman alongside soprano Elza van den Heever as Senta, the woman determined to redeem his soul.

Special Events

Met Orchestra and Met Orchestra Chamber Ensemble at Carnegie Hall

The Met Orchestra will return to Carnegie Hall for its annual series of three performances. Dates, programming, and soloists to be announced by Carnegie Hall in April.

Re-launched during the 2021-22 season, the Met Orchestra Chamber Ensemble will also return to Carnegie Hall's Weill Recital Hall for a series of concerts. Dates, programming, and soloists will also be announced by Carnegie Hall in April.

Laffont Competition Grand Finals Concert

The Metropolitan Opera Eric and Dominique Laffont Competition serves to discover promising young opera singers throughout North America and assist in their artistic and professional development. More than 1,000 applicants participate in a series of auditions leading up to the Grand Finals Concert, which will be held on April 23, 2023, featuring the Met Orchestra. The finalists will compete for cash prizes and the chance to launch a major operatic career.

The Met: Live in HD

Ten live Met performances will be transmitted to cinemas across the globe as part of The Met: Live in HD series, which begins October 22, 2022, with Medea and continues with La Traviata (November 5, 2022), Don Carlo (November 19, 2022), The Hours (December 10, 2022), Fedora (January 14, 2023), Lohengrin (March 18, 2023), Der Rosenkavalier (April 15, 2023), Champion (April 29, 2023), Don Giovanni (May 20, 2023), and Die Zauberflöte (June 3, 2023).

The Met: Live in HD series is made possible by a generous grant from its founding sponsor, the Neubauer Family Foundation. Digital support of The Met: Live in HD is provided by Bloomberg Philanthropies. The Met: Live in HD series is supported by Rolex. The HD Broadcasts are supported by Toll Brothers, America's luxury home builder®.

Within months of their initial live transmissions, the Live in HD programs are shown on PBS in the United States. The PBS series Great Performances at the Met is produced in association with PBS and WNET, with support from Toll Brothers, America's luxury homebuilder®.

Education

The Met's HD Live in Schools program, which brings the Met's live HD transmissions to 59 school districts in 45 states across the country, will continue in the 2022-23 season. Live cinema transmissions of Medea (October 22, 2022), The Hours (December 10, 2022), Champion (April 29, 2023), and Don Giovanni (May 20, 2023) will be included in the program, as well as curriculum for Rossini's comic opera La Cenerentola. Met Education will also continue to provide access to Met Opera on Demand for all students and teachers. The National Educators Conference, a professional development initiative that brings together teachers and administrators from across the United States and has been hosted virtually the past two years, will return to an in-person conference at the Met.

Back by popular demand, Met Education will host its third virtual Global Summer Camp for two weeks in July. The summer camp offers a range of free online activities that are led by educators and Met artists. More than 4,000 students in more than 70 countries have participated in the Global Summer Camp. Programming will be announced at a later date.

The Met on the Radio and Online

The Met's 92nd consecutive Saturday Matinee Radio Broadcast season begins December 10, 2022, with the network broadcast premiere of Kevin Puts's The Hours and runs through June 10, 2023, concluding with Wagner's Der Fliegende Holländer. The broadcast season will once again be heard over the Toll Brothers-Metropolitan Opera International Radio Network. Debra Lew Harder returns as host and Ira Siff returns as commentator for the broadcasts. The Metropolitan Opera Saturday Matinee Radio Broadcast series will be sponsored by Toll Brothers, America's luxury homebuilder®, with generous long-term support from the Annenberg Foundation and GRoW @ Annenberg, The Neubauer Family Foundation, and the Vincent A. Stabile Endowment for Broadcast Media, and through contributions from listeners worldwide.

Metropolitan Opera Radio on SiriusXM Channel 355 continues as the country's premier subscription radio channel dedicated to opera with encore presentations each week during the season, hosted by Debra Lew Harder with commentator William Berger, as well as historic broadcasts from the Met's vast collection, stretching back to 1931. Metropolitan Opera Radio on SiriusXM is available to subscribers in the United States and Canada.

Met Opera on Demand

The Met's exclusive streaming service now features more than 790 full-length Met performances, available worldwide on multiple platforms that include computers; Amazon Fire TV and Tablet; iPad, iPhone, and Apple TV; Android; Roku; and Samsung Smart TV. The Met Opera on Demand library includes more than 135 presentations from the Live in HD series, as well as more than 80 classic telecasts and more than 550 radio broadcasts dating back to 1935.

Met Opera on Demand: Student Access allows university and college libraries to make this digital resource from the Met accessible to their student populations. Now in its ninth year, Student Access is currently available at more than 160 schools around the world.

Lindemann Young Artist Development Program

The Met's Lindemann Young Artist Development Program will continue to nurture and develop great operatic talent under the leadership of Artistic Director Maestro Nézet-Séguin, Executive Director Melissa Wegner, and Head of Music Myra Huang. Nine current Lindemann artists will return next season, and the complete roster of 2022-23 artists will be announced later this year.

Health-and-Safety Information

Our top priority is the safety of the Met audiences, artists, orchestra, chorus, and staff. In consultation with medical and public health experts, the Met has implemented a mandatory vaccination policy for audiences, who are asked to show proof of vaccination upon arrival at the Met. In addition, the Met requires proof of a Covid booster shot for all those eligible to receive it. Those not yet eligible will be able to continue to enter, provided that they are two weeks past their second dose in a two-dose vaccine series or two weeks after receiving a single-dose vaccine. All artists, orchestra, chorus, and staff are required to do the same. In compliance with the CDC guidelines for fully vaccinated individuals, the audience will be at full capacity. At this time, all audience members must wear face masks at all times inside the Met, except when eating or drinking in designated areas. For the most up-to-date health-and-safety requirements and detailed information on acceptable vaccines and vaccination proof, please visit metopera.org/commitment or call Met Customer Care at 212.362.6000.

Ticket Information

New in the 2022-23 season, single-ticket buyers and subscribers may now exchange their tickets online. Ticket buyers can log in to their account on metopera.org and visit the Tickets section of the My Account page. Exchanges may also be requested by calling Met Customer Care at 212.362.6000 or visiting the Met box office.

The Met's ticket policy has also been updated to include flexible exchanges for all ticket buyers, including single-ticket buyers, and handling fees have been removed. If a ticket buyer is unable to attend a performance for any reason, the buyer will be eligible for a complimentary exchange into a future performance. Exchanges may be requested up until the performance curtain time, and ticket buyers will be asked to pay the difference in price should the replacement performance ticket price exceed that of the original ticket.