The College Showcase Must Go On (Virtually!) - Students From Point Park, Minnesota, NYU, and More!
We've been compiling showcase videos from college seniors all around the country. Although their performances were cancelled, the show must go on-- virtually!
McKinley Seale from Point Park University
'Romeo and Juliet' from Reefer Madness and 'A Little Bit Less Than' from It Shoulda Been You
Joshua Olujide from New York University
Dust and Ashes
Kevin Geraghty from Western Connecticut State University
Dance Reel
Danielle McKnight from Indiana University Bloomington
Home
Keanna Irving from The King's College
Wonderful Guy
Brendan O'Leary from University of Minnesota / Guthrie Theater BFA Actor Training Program
Monologue: Elliot - Apartment 3A by Jeff Daniels
Olivia Coniglio from The Catholic University of America
Someone Gets Hurt
Julia Wallach from New York University
Changing My Major
Natalie Renfro from Missouri State University
How Can I Wait
Madelyn Allender from Indiana University
All the Things You Are
