The College Showcase Must Go On (Virtually!) - Part 9
We've been compiling showcase videos from college seniors all around the country. Although their performances were cancelled, the show must go on-- virtually!
Heather Mahoney from Michigan State University
Dangerous to Dream
Elijah Lee King from University of Cincinnati-CCM
Love Can't Happen, Me, and Animal (REEL)
Hudson Snyder from Belmont University
Great Big Stuff
Aaron Robinson from University of Michigan
Every Woman in the World
Cheyanne Marie from Oklahoma City University
Never Enough - Greatest Showman
Sydney Lyons from SUNY Geneseo
The Life I Never Led/ See I'm Smiling
Ethan Canaan Ellis from New York Conservatory for Dramatic Arts
Falcon in the Dive
Lauren Metzinger from Belmont University
Both Sides Now
Paul J Hernandez from Manhattan School of Music
Lonely House
Ana King from Marymount Manhattan College
Get Back Up Again
