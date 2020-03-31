STUDENT CENTER - COLLEGE EDITION
The College Showcase Must Go On (Virtually!) - Part 9

Mar. 31, 2020  

We've been compiling showcase videos from college seniors all around the country. Although their performances were cancelled, the show must go on-- virtually!

Students wishing to be added to the database can click here!

View the full database here.

Casting directors, agents, producers wanting access to the database can email showcase@broadwayworld.com.

Heather Mahoney from Michigan State University


Dangerous to Dream
Click Here for More Information on Heather Mahoney

Elijah Lee King from University of Cincinnati-CCM


Love Can't Happen, Me, and Animal (REEL)
Click Here for More Information on Elijah Lee King

Hudson Snyder from Belmont University


Great Big Stuff
Click Here for More Information on Hudson Snyder

Aaron Robinson from University of Michigan


Every Woman in the World
Click Here for More Information on Aaron Robinson

Cheyanne Marie from Oklahoma City University


Never Enough - Greatest Showman
Click Here for More Information on Cheyanne Marie

Sydney Lyons from SUNY Geneseo


The Life I Never Led/ See I'm Smiling
Click Here for More Information on Sydney Lyons

Ethan Canaan Ellis from New York Conservatory for Dramatic Arts


Falcon in the Dive
Click Here for More Information on Ethan Canaan Ellis

Lauren Metzinger from Belmont University


Both Sides Now
Click Here for More Information on Lauren Metzinger

Paul J Hernandez from Manhattan School of Music


Lonely House
Click Here for More Information on Paul J Hernandez

Ana King from Marymount Manhattan College


Get Back Up Again
Click Here for More Information on Ana King


