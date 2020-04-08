The College Showcase Must Go On (Virtually!) - Part 17

Click Here for More Articles on STUDENT CENTER - COLLEGE EDITION

We've been compiling showcase videos from college seniors all around the country. Although their performances were cancelled, the show must go on-- virtually!

Students wishing to be added to the database can click here!

View the full database here.

Casting directors, agents, producers wanting access to the database can email showcase@broadwayworld.com.

Shahil Patel from University Of California, Irvine



'Larger Than Life'/ 'Shut Up and Dance'

Click Here for More Information on Shahil Patel

Nadia Belaouchi from Molloy College/Cap21



"I Say No" from Heathers

Click Here for More Information on Nadia Belaouchi

Kylie Liya Page from The University of Cincinnati College Conservatory of Music



Id Give My Life For You- Miss Saigon, All You Wanna Do- Six, Cuz I Love You- Lizzo

Click Here for More Information on Kylie Liya Page

Helena Hallberg from Manhattan School of Music



You Have To Be There

Click Here for More Information on Helena Hallberg

Colton Chase Mercado from James Madison University



You'll Be Back

Click Here for More Information on Colton Chase Mercado

Noelle Cornelius from Elon University



Vocal Reel

Click Here for More Information on Noelle Cornelius

Evan Ayer from The Hartt School



Monologue, The Flick

Click Here for More Information on Evan Ayer

Delaney Guyer from CCM



I Love the Way, Light in the Piazza, Best of my Love

Click Here for More Information on Delaney Guyer

Nicole Laurent and Reece McKenzie from Associated Studios



When You're Home - In The Heights

Click Here for More Information on Nicole Laurent and Reece McKenzie

Natalie Welch from Northwestern University



"I Wanna Be Your Lover" by Prince and "The Life I Never Led" from Sister Act

Click Here for More Information on Natalie Welch





