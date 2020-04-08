The College Showcase Must Go On (Virtually!) - Part 17
We've been compiling showcase videos from college seniors all around the country. Although their performances were cancelled, the show must go on-- virtually!
Students wishing to be added to the database can click here!
View the full database here.
Casting directors, agents, producers wanting access to the database can email showcase@broadwayworld.com.
Shahil Patel from University Of California, Irvine
'Larger Than Life'/ 'Shut Up and Dance'
Click Here for More Information on Shahil Patel
Nadia Belaouchi from Molloy College/Cap21
"I Say No" from Heathers
Click Here for More Information on Nadia Belaouchi
Kylie Liya Page from The University of Cincinnati College Conservatory of Music
Id Give My Life For You- Miss Saigon, All You Wanna Do- Six, Cuz I Love You- Lizzo
Click Here for More Information on Kylie Liya Page
Helena Hallberg from Manhattan School of Music
You Have To Be There
Click Here for More Information on Helena Hallberg
Colton Chase Mercado from James Madison University
You'll Be Back
Click Here for More Information on Colton Chase Mercado
Noelle Cornelius from Elon University
Vocal Reel
Click Here for More Information on Noelle Cornelius
Evan Ayer from The Hartt School
Monologue, The Flick
Click Here for More Information on Evan Ayer
Delaney Guyer from CCM
I Love the Way, Light in the Piazza, Best of my Love
Click Here for More Information on Delaney Guyer
Nicole Laurent and Reece McKenzie from Associated Studios
When You're Home - In The Heights
Click Here for More Information on Nicole Laurent and Reece McKenzie
Natalie Welch from Northwestern University
"I Wanna Be Your Lover" by Prince and "The Life I Never Led" from Sister Act
Click Here for More Information on Natalie Welch
