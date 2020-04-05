Click Here for More Articles on STUDENT CENTER - COLLEGE EDITION
The College Showcase Must Go On (Virtually!) - Part 14
We've been compiling showcase videos from college seniors all around the country. Although their performances were cancelled, the show must go on-- virtually!
Students wishing to be added to the database can click here!
View the full database here.
Casting directors, agents, producers wanting access to the database can email showcase@broadwayworld.com.
Nicholas Hall from University of New Hampshire
Vocal Reel(Thin Air, Lucky in Love, Worlds Greatest Dad, I Chose Right)
Click Here for More Information on Nicholas Hall
Shaila Murdock from Shenandoah Conservatory
'I Found A Boy' by Adele
Click Here for More Information on Shaila Murdock
Evie Schuckman from Boston Conservatory at Berklee
'I'm Me' by Us The Duo
Click Here for More Information on Evie Schuckman
Danny LeMache from Montclair State University
Born in Laredo
Click Here for More Information on Danny LeMache
Austin Dare from Coastal Carolina University
Awaiting You
Click Here for More Information on Austin Dare
Ryan Foreman from Northwestern University
(monologues) Ever in the Glades, The Flick (Song) House of the Rising Sun
Click Here for More Information on Ryan Foreman
Lena Conatser from Southern Utah University
What Is It About Her?
Click Here for More Information on Lena Conatser
Meg Guiney from CAP 21/Molloy College
They Say It's Wonderful
Click Here for More Information on Meg Guiney
Sarah Rasey from Catawba College
Woman from The Pirate Queen
Click Here for More Information on Sarah Rasey
Brooke Caroline Burns from Marymount Manhattan College
If I Loved You
Click Here for More Information on Brooke Caroline Burns
