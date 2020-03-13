Telly Leung Teams with Alice Ripley for Livestreamed Concert

In the wake of Broadway going dark because of the threat of COVID-19, Telly Leung has made an alternative plan to entertain. The Broadway veteran has teamed with Stageit to perform a live online concert on Monday, March 16 (1pm).

"Coronavirus is NOT going to stop us from making music and gigging!" says Telly. "We are doing a short 30-min set LIVE from Gary's living room in New York City and doing our very first livestream show EVER. Expect songs from my two solo albums, some Broadway show tunes and some new things we are working on together - with special guest, Tony-Award Winner Alice Ripley!"

Click here to get a ticket!

Telly Leung is a New York City native who was recently named one of the "Out 100" by Out Magazine and "Faces To Watch" by The Los Angeles Times. His Broadway and national touring credits include In Transit, Allegiance (with George Takei and Lea Salonga), Godspell, Rent (final Broadway company), Wicked (Boq, original Chicago company), Pacific Overtures, and Flower Drum Song. In 2010, he starred as Angel in Rent at the Hollywood Bowl opposite Wayne Brady, directed by Neil Patrick Harris. Television audiences will remember him as Wes the Warbler on "Glee," as well as his guest star appearances on "Instinct," "Odd Mom Out," "Deadbeat," and "Law and Order: Criminal Intent." Telly is featured on many original Broadway cast recordings and he has released two solo albums, I'll Cover You (2012) and Songs for You (2016) on Yellow Sound Label. For more information, please visit www.TellyLeung.com.





