Taylor Rose Mickens Wants to Use Theatre to Change People's Lives, Like It Has Changed Hers - Next on Stage

Taylor Rose Mickens is singing for the Black Feminist Book Collective!

We're down to our top 5 contestants in our Next on Stage competition.

Contestant Taylor Rose Mickens shares more about her charity, why she applied for Next on Stage, and a memory from seeing Les Miserables on tour!

Why did you apply for Next on Stage?

I applied for Next On Stage because this is quite literally all I want to do- perform and reach people with this art. Doing this work means so much to me and I know performing on a stage has changed my life and I want to be able to keep doing it to help change someone else's.

What does musical theatre mean to you?

Musical theater is incredibly healing. Singing and telling stories have always been both freeing and therapeutic and I found it at a time where I didn't realize until soon after that I had anxiety and depression. It rescued my spirit, and I love putting every ounce of my time into this work.

What is a fond memory you have from a past production?

The community that can be found in all places where art happens is always what sticks with me the most.

What charity did you pick and why?

I chose the Black Feminist Book Collective because the journey to liberation as a Black person is difficult when you live in a society that wasn't made for you to thrive in and that never had your wellbeing in mind. This local book collective supplies free books for education and healing for Black women, femmes, trans folks, and gender non conforming folks.

Share a memory from seeing a show!

When I was 15, my parents took me to see Les Miserables at a playhouse in Connecticut and I believe Ariana DeBose was playing Eponine. I remember running up to my parents during intermission and excitedly telling them what just happened in the first act because they were confused and the other audience members and donors in that small playhouse staring at me. I definitely remember that.

What have you been doing during quarantine?

Studying and singing.

Give a shoutout!

To my family at home, I love you all so much more than you'll know. Also I'm super PROUD to be from Springfield, Massachusetts!!!

