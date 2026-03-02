Exclusive Photos: Jessica Lia Berry Kicks Off I’M STILL NOT THAT GIRL Tour

🎭 NEW! Pennsylvania Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Pennsylvania & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The tour for I’m Still Not That Girl, the one-woman show from actress and writer Jessica Lia Berry and director Bailey Nassetta, is now underway after performances in Philadelphia on February 27th at ComedySportz and in Boston at Boston Center for the Arts on March 1st. Take a look at exclusive photos from the tour below.

Berry will next play two shows in NY (at Caveat on March 2nd and Theater Row on March 7th), followed by Atlanta (March 13th), Los Angeles (March 22nd), Seattle (March 27th) and Portland (March 28th), with more tour dates expected to be announced. Tickets are available for purchase here.

I’m Still Not That Girl is a dark comedy that first premiered at Hollywood Fringe Festival and won “Best Festival Debut” at United Solo Fest in November. The show follows a young woman grappling with the loss of her mother and the complete lack of a roadmap for adulthood that comes with it.

Left to navigate this thing called life, she dives headfirst into a string of questionable choices: old flings, identity crises, a fake engagement, a maybe-pregnancy, and enough therapy to make up for all the years she avoided it. While her journey starts as a hilarious downward spiral, somewhere in the chaos are the values her mother instilled in her, resurfacing when she needs them most.

Photo Credit: Andrew McDaniel