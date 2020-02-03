THE BAND'S VISIT, JITNEY, And More Nominated for 2020 Helen Hayes Awards
Tonight, at a celebration honoring theatre excellence on stages across the Washington area, theatre artists, administrators, patrons, and special guests gathered in The National Theatre's Helen Hayes Gallery for theatreWashington's announcement of nominees for the 36th Annual Helen Hayes Awards, which will be presented on Monday, May 18 at an event at the Anthem.
theatreWashington President and CEO Amy Austin was joined by some of the region's most celebrated and prolific theatre artists, including Ta??mídaya?? Amay, Regina Aquino, Frank Britton, Allyson Currin, Felicia Curry, Lady Dane Figueroa Edidi, Rick Hammerly, Helen Hedman, Sabrina Mandell, and Deidra LaWan Starnes, to welcome the audience and announce the nominations. They will be joined as presenters at the ceremony in May by Justin Weaks, Holly Twyford, Bobby Smith, and Mark Jaster. Felicia Curry (2018 recipient and 2020 nominee) and Naomi Jacobson (13 time nominee and two-time recipient) were announced as co-hosts for the 2020 Awards Ceremony. Austin commented, "Each year I am delighted to usher in the Helen Hayes Awards season with a celebration of the phenomenal work being produced in the Washington, DC region. This year is no exception. There were 185 eligible productions so I am deeply grateful to our panel of judges for their commitment and thoughtful selections."
Recognizing work from 185 eligible productions presented in the 2019 calendar year, 255 nominations were made in 47 categories and grouped in "Helen" or "Hayes" cohorts, depending on the number of Equity members involved in the production. Nominations are the result of 40 carefully vetted judges considering 2,570 individual pieces of work, such as design, direction, choreography, performances, and more. Productions under consideration in 2019 included 46 musicals, 139 plays, and 45 world premieres.
Olney Theatre Center and 1st Stage saw the most number of nominations for a theatre, with 27 and 18 respectively. The most nominated productions include: Little Shop of Horrors at Constellation Theatre Company (with 11), Blood at the Root at Theater Alliance (with 10), A Chorus Line at Signature Theatre (with 9), Cabaret at Olney Theatre Center (with 9), Cyrano de Bergerac at Synetic Theater (with 9), and Into the Woods at Ford's Theatre (with 9).
The John Aniello Award for Outstanding Emerging Theatre Company is selected each year by the Emerging Theatre Committee of theatreWashington. This year's eligible companies include 4615 Theatre Company, Angel Rose Artist Collective, Best Medicine Rep, and Theatre Prometheus. Qualifying theatres must produce at least one show per year, with a minimum of nine performances each, for two consecutive years.
Bonnie Nelson Schwartz will receive the 2020 Helen Hayes Tribute Award. Nelson Schwartz is the founder and original producer of the Helen Hayes Awards and is a Broadway and television producer with more than 100 plays, films, television programs and concerts in Washington, DC, New York and London to her credit. Her most recent project, Traveling While Black, was nominated for a 2019 Emmy Award for Outstanding Original Interactive Program.
Named for actor Helen Hayes - a Washington native and legendary First Lady of the American Theatre - the Helen Hayes Awards has honored excellence in professional theatre throughout the Washington region for more than three decades.
2020 Helen Hayes Awards Nominations
Outstanding Choreography in a Musical - Hayes
Grady McLeod Bowman, Singin' in the Rain - Olney Theatre Center
Byron Easley, Roald Dahl's Matilda the Musical - Olney Theatre Center
Denis Jones, A Chorus Line - Signature Theatre
Parker Esse, Newsies - Arena Stage
Katie Spelman, Cabaret - Olney Theatre Center
Outstanding Choreography in a Musical - Helen
Tina Marie DeSimone & Mark Minnick, A Christmas Story - Toby's Dinner Theatre
Ilona Kessell, Little Shop of Horrors - Constellation Theatre Company
Ashleigh King, Legally Blonde - The Keegan Theatre
Robert Mintz, Singin' in the Rain - NextStop Theatre Company
Luis Salgado, Fame The Musical - GALA Hispanic Theatre
Outstanding Choreography in a Play - Hayes
Tori Tolentino and Dallas Tolentino, Escape from Peligro Island - Imagination Stage
Alice Gosti, 1 Henry IV - Folger Theatre
Orange Grove Dance, The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time - Round House Theatre
Stephanie Paul (Choreographer) & Robb Hunter (Fight Choreographer), Richard the Third - Shakespeare Theatre Company
Tony Thomas, P.Y.G. Or The Mis-Edumaction of Dorian - Belle Studio Theatre
Cliff Williams III, The Royale - Olney Theatre Center & 1st Stage
Outstanding Choreography in a Play - Helen
Robert Bowen Smith, Jonathan Ezra Rubin, & Tiffanie Horner, Crystal Creek Motel -Flying V
Happenstance Theater, Pantheon - Happenstance Theater
Casey Kaleba, Topdog/Underdog - Avant Bard Theatre
Tiffany Quinn, Blood at the Root - Theater Alliance
Jessica Redish, Airness - The Keegan Theatre & 1st Stage
Irina Tsikurishvili, Cyrano de Bergerac - Synetic Theater
Outstanding Musical Direction - Hayes
Laura Bergquist, Newsies - Arena Stage
Jon Kalbfleisch, A Chorus Line - Signature Theatre
Mark G. Meadows, Ain't Misbehavin' - Signature Theatre
William Yanesh, Into the Woods - Ford's Theatre
Christopher Youstra, Cabaret - Olney Theatre Center
Outstanding Musical Direction - Helen
Marika Countouris, We're Gonna Die - Flying V
Walter "Bobby" McCoy, Legally Blonde - The Keegan Theatre
Walter "Bobby" McCoy, Little Shop of Horrors - Constellation Theatre Company
Ross Scott Rawlings, A Christmas Story - Toby's Dinner Theatre
Refiye Tappan, On Air - Creative Cauldron
Outstanding Costume Design - Hayes
Tracy Christensen, Love's Labor's Lost - Folger Theatre
Mariah Anzaldo Hale, Nell Gwynn - Folger Theatre
Wade Laboissonniere, Into the Woods - Ford's Theatre
Pei Lee, Roald Dahl's Matilda the Musical - Olney Theatre Center
Merrily Murray-Walsh, Jubilee - Arena Stage
Outstanding Costume Design - Helen
Kristen Ahern, Daddy Long Legs - Monumental Theatre Company
Jeanette Christensen, Elephant & Piggie's "We Are In A Play!" - Adventure Theatre MTC
Alison Samantha Johnson, Cyrano de Bergerac - Synetic Theater
AT Jones and Sons, A Christmas Story - Toby's Dinner Theatre
Frank Labovitz, Little Shop of Horrors - Constellation Theatre Company
Amy MacDonald, Blood at the Root - Theater Alliance
Outstanding Lighting Design - Hayes
Colin K. Bills, Cabaret - Olney Theatre Center
William D'Eugenio, The Brothers Size - 1st Stage
Adam Honore, A Chorus Line - Signature Theatre
Sherrice Mojgani, The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time - Round House Theatre
Rui Rita, Into the Woods - Ford's Theatre
Outstanding Lighting Design - Helen
Johnathan Alexander, Topdog/Underdog - Avant Bard Theatre
Brian S. Allard, Cyrano de Bergerac - Synetic Theater
Lynn Johnson, On Air - Creative Cauldron
Conor Mulligan, columbinus - 1st Stage
Alberto Segarra (Lighting Designer) & Kelly Colburn (Projections/Media Designer), Blood at the Root - Theater Alliance
Outstanding Set Design - Hayes
Debra Booth, Richard the Third - Shakespeare Theatre Company
Wilson Chin, Cabaret - Olney Theatre Center
Paul Tate dePoo III, Grand Hotel - Signature Theatre
Milagros Ponce de Leon, Into the Woods - Ford's Theatre
Milagros Ponce de Leon (Set Designer) & Clint Allen (Projections/Media Designer), Roald Dahl's Matilda the Musical - Olney Theatre Center
Giorgos Tsappas, The Brothers Size - 1st Stage
Outstanding Set Design - Helen
Nephelie Andonyadis, Topdog/Underdog - Avant Bard Theatre
Jessica Cancino, Daddy Long Legs - Monumental Theatre Company
A.J. Guban, Little Shop of Horrors - Constellation Theatre Company
David A. Hopkins, A Christmas Story - Toby's Dinner Theatre
Joseph Musumeci, Crystal Creek - Motel Flying V
Johnny Roberston, Blood at the Root - Theater Alliance
Outstanding Sound Design - Hayes
Ryan Hickey, A Chorus Line - Signature Theatre
Kenny Neal, The Royale - Olney Theatre Center & 1st Stage
Kenny Neal, Oil - Olney Theatre Center
Sarah O'Halloran, The Brothers Size - 1st Stage
Andre Pleuss, The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time, Round House Theatre
Matt Rowe, Cabaret - Olney Theatre Center
Outstanding Sound Design - Helen
e'Marcus Harper-Short, Topdog/Underdog - Avant Bard Theatre
Kenny Neal, columbinus - 1st Stage
Kenny Neal, Airness - The Keegan Theatre & 1st Stage
Tony Starnes, Blood at the Root - Theater Alliance
Tom Teasley, Chao Tian - The White Snake Constellation Theatre Company
Outstanding Direction in a Musical - Hayes
Peter Flynn, Into the Woods - Ford's Theatre
Matthew Gardiner, A Chorus Line - Signature Theatre
Alan Paul, Cabaret - Olney Theatre Center
Molly Smith, Newsies - Arena Stage
Jerry Whiddon, Don't Let the Pigeon Drive the Bus! The Musical - The Kennedy Center
Outstanding Direction in a Musical - Helen
Matt Conner, Disney's Beauty and the Beast - Creative Cauldron
Ricky Drummond, Legally Blonde - The Keegan Theatre
Shawn Kettering, A Christmas Story - Toby's Dinner Theatre
Nick Martin, Little Shop of Horrors - Constellation Theatre Company
Michael Windsor, Daddy Long Legs - Monumental Theatre Company
Outstanding Direction in a Play - Hayes
Vivienne Benesch, Love's Labor's Lost - Folger Theatre
Jose Carrasquillo, The Brothers Size - 1st Stage
Robert Richmond, Nell Gwynn - Folger Theatre
Ryan Rilette, Jared Mezzocchi, The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time - Round House Theatre
Nicole A. Watson, School Girls; Or, the African Mean Girls Play - Round House Theatre
Outstanding Direction in a Play - Helen
Raymond O. Caldwell, Blood at the Root - Theater Alliance
Danielle A. Drakes, Klytmnestra: An Epic Slam Poem - Theater Alliance
Rick Hammerly, Agnes of God - Factory 449
Alex Levy, Juan Francisco Villa, columbinus - 1st Stage
DeMone Seraphin, Topdog/Underdog - Avant Bard Theatre
Vato Tsikurishvili, Cyrano de Bergerac - Synetic Theater
Outstanding Ensemble in a Musical - Hayes
A Chorus Line, Signature Theatre
Don't Let the Pigeon Drive the Bus! The Musical, The Kennedy Center
Into the Woods, Ford's Theatre
Newsies, Arena Stage
Once, Olney Theatre Center
Outstanding Ensemble in a Musical - Helen
A Christmas Story, Toby's Dinner Theatre
Disenchanted!, Creative Cauldron
Fame, The Musical, GALA Hispanic Theatre
The Hunchback of Notre Dame, Toby's Dinner Theatre
Legally Blonde, The Keegan Theatre
Little Shop of Horrors, Constellation Theatre Company
On Air, Creative Cauldron
Outstanding Ensemble in a Play - Hayes
Oil, Olney Theatre Center
The Oresteia, Shakespeare Theatre Company
School Girls; Or, the African Mean Girls Play, Round House Theatre
Vanity Fair, Shakespeare Theatre Company
Outstanding Ensemble in a Play - Helen
Blood at the Root, Theater Alliance
columbinus, 1st Stage
Cyrano de Bergerac, Synetic Theater
Day of Absence, Theater Alliance
Pantheon, Happenstance Theater
Outstanding Performer - Visiting Production
Jayne Atkinson, Ann - Arena Stage
Anthony Chisholm, Jitney - Arena Stage
Sasson Gabay,The Band's Visit - The Kennedy Center
Steven Anthony Jones, Jitney - Arena Stage
Russell Jordan, Vivian's Music 1969 - The Essential Theatre
Pat Kinevane, Silent - Solas Nua
Pomme Koch, The Band's Visit - The Kennedy Center
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Musical -Hayes
Christopher Bloch, Assassins - Signature Theatre
Jeff Gorti, A Chorus Line - Signature Theatre
Vincent Kempski, Assassins - Signature Theatre
Bobby Smith, Grand Hotel - Signature Theatre
Jacob Scott Tischler, Singin' in the Rain - Olney Theatre Center
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Musical - Hayes
Samantha M Gershman, A Chorus Line - Signature Theatre
Jade Jones, Into the Woods - Ford's Theatre
Donna Migliaccio, Cabaret - Olney Theatre Center
Tracy Lynn Olivera, Roald Dahl's Matilda the Musical - Olney Theatre Center
Tracy Lynn Olivera, Assassins - Signature Theatre
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Musical - Helen
Marty Austin Lamar, Little Shop of Horrors - Constellation Theatre Company
Christian Montgomery, Be More Chill - Monumental Theatre Company
Josh Simon, Disney's Beauty and the Beast - Creative Cauldron
Fashad Tyler, Black Nativity - Anacostia Playhouse
Greg Watkins, Legally Blonde - The Keegan Theatre
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Musical - Helen
Teresa Danskey, Fame, The Musical - GALA Hispanic Theatre
Susan Oliveras, Fame, The Musical - GALA Hispanic Theatre
Molly Rumberger, Be More Chill - Monumental Theatre Company
Molly Rumberger, Disenchanted! - Creative Cauldron
Alana Thomas, Little Shop of Horrors - Constellation Theatre Company
Chani Wereley, Little Shop of Horrors - Constellation Theatre Company
James MacArthur Award for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Play - Hayes
Christopher Dinolfo, Nell Gwynn - Folger Theatre
Juri Henley-Cohn, Oslo - Round House Theatre
Vincent Randazzo, Vanity Fair - Shakespeare Theatre Company
Justin Weaks, BLKS - Woolly Mammoth Theatre Company
Elan Zafir, Twelve Angry Men - Ford's Theatre
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Play - Hayes
Moriamo Temidayo Akibu, School Girls; Or, the African Mean Girls Play - Round House Theatre
Shannon Dorsey, Fairview - Woolly Mammoth Theatre Company
Jade Jones School Girls; Or, the African Mean Girls Play - Round House Theatre
Sarah Marshall, Admissions - Studio Theatre
Nancy Robinette, The Heiress - Arena Stage
Kathryn Tkel, A Doll's House, Part 2 - Round House Theatre
James MacArthur Award for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Play - Helen
Aaron Bliden Beep Beep Arts on the Horizon
Brett Cassidy columbinus 1st Stage
Elliott Kashner The Burn The Hub Theatre
Jack Novak Lovers' Vows We Happy Few Productions
Gary Perkins III Airness The Keegan Theatre & 1st Stage
Chris Stezin Airness The Keegan Theatre & 1st Stage
Matt Stover Cyrano de Bergerac Synetic Theater
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Play - Helen
Jessica Lefkow, Lovers' Vows - We Happy Few Productions
Chloe Mikala, The Burn - The Hub Theatre
Rebecca Speas, As You Like It - Brave Spirits Theatre
Zoe Walpole, Agnes of God - Factory 449
Gabby Wolfe, The Burn - The Hub Theatre
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Musical - Hayes
Rhett Guter, Singin' in the Rain - Olney Theatre Center
Gregory Maheu, Once - Olney Theatre Center
Daniel J Maldonado, Newsies - Arena Stage
Kevin McAllister, Ain't Misbehavin' - Signature Theatre
Mason Alexander Park, Cabaret - Olney Theatre Center
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Musical -Hayes
Felicia Curry, Don't Let the Pigeon Drive the Bus! The Musical - The Kennedy Center
Nova Y Payton, Ain't Misbehavin' - Signature Theatre
Malinda Kathleen Reese, Once - Olney Theatre Center
Awa Sal Secka, Into the Woods - Ford's Theatre
Erin Weaver, Newsies - Arena Stage
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Musical - Helen
Kurt Boehm, Daddy Long Legs - Monumental Theatre Company
Juan Luis Espinal, Fame, The Musical - GALA Hispanic Theatre
Christian Montgomery, Little Shop of Horrors - Constellation Theatre Company
John Poncy, A Christmas Story - Toby's Dinner Theatre
Jonah Schwartz, Huckleberry Finn's Big River Adventure - Theatre MTC
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Musical - Helen
Tanya DeLeon, Fame, The Musical - GALA Hispanic Theatre
Gabriella DeLuca, Legally Blonde - The Keegan Theatre
Nora Palka, On Air - Creative Cauldron
Eleanor Todd, Disney's Beauty and the Beast - Creative Cauldron
Karen Vincent, Elephant & Piggie's "We Are In A Play!" - Adventure Theatre MTC
Caroline Wolfson, Daddy Long Legs - Monumental Theatre Company
Robert Prosky Award for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Play - Hayes
Harrison Bryan, The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time - Round House Theatre
Christian Conn, Doubt, A Parable - Studio Theatre
John Treacy Egan, Ken Ludwig's A Comedy of Tenors - Olney Theatre Center
Zachary Fine, Love's Labor's Lost - Folger Theatre
Gary-Kayi Fletcher, The Brothers Size - 1st Stage
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Play - Hayes
Kelley Curran, The Oresteia - Shakespeare Theatre Company
Shannon Dorsey, BLKS - Woolly Mammoth Theatre Company
Catherine Eaton, Oil - Olney Theatre Center
Kashayna Johnson, School Girls; Or, the African Mean Girls Play - Round House Theatre
Laura C. Harris, The Heiress - Arena Stage
Alison Luff, Nell Gwynn - Folger Theatre
Sarah Marshall, Doubt, A Parable - Studio Theatre
Robert Prosky Award for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Play - Helen
Louis E. Davis, Topdog/Underdog - Avant Bard Theatre
Jeremy Keith Hunter, Topdog/Underdog - Avant Bard Theatre
Patrick Joy, columbinus - 1st Stage
Emmanuel Kyei-Baffour, Blood at the Root - Theater Alliance
Vato Tsikurishvili, Cyrano de Bergerac - Synetic Theater
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Play - Helen
Felicia Curry, Agnes of God - Factory 449
Dane Figueroa, Edidi Klytmnestra: An Epic Slam Poem - Theater Alliance
Billie Krishawn, Blood at the Root - Theater Alliance
Lolita Marie, God of Carnage - The Keegan Theatre
Maryam Najafzada, Cyrano de Bergerac - Synetic Theater
Outstanding Original Play or Musical Adaptation
Dane Figuerora, Edidi Klytmnestra: An Epic Slam Poem - Theater Alliance
Patrick Flynn, The Velveteen Rabbit Adventure - Theatre MTC
Ellen McLaughlin, The Oresteia - Shakespeare Theatre Company
Matt Minnicino, A Misanthrope - Avant Bard Theatre
Tom Warburton & Mo Willems (Book/Lyrics),
Deborah Wicks La Puma (Music) Don't Let the Pigeon Drive the Bus! The Musical The Kennedy Center
Charles MacArthur Award for Outstanding Original New Play or Musical
Tearrance Chisholm P.Y.G. Or The Mis-Edumaction Of Dorian Belle Studio Theatre
Irma Correa El viejo, el joven y el mar (The Old Man, the Youth, and the Sea) GALA Hispanic Theatre
Ken Ludwig Dear Jack, Dear Louise Arena Stage
Psalmayene 24 Les Deux Noirs: Notes on Notes of a Native Son Mosaic Theater Company of DC
Paul Reisman The Great Commedia Hotel Murder Mystery Faction of Fools Theatre Company
Outstanding Production - Theatre for Young Audiences
Beep Beep, Arts on the Horizon
Don't Let the Pigeon Drive the Bus! The Musical, The Kennedy Center
From Gumbo to Mumbo, The Keegan Theatre
Squeakers and Mr. Gumdrop, Arts on the Horizon
The Very Hungry Caterpillar Show, Imagination Stage
Outstanding Visiting Production
The Band's Visit, The Kennedy Center
Hello, Dolly!, The Kennedy Center
Jitney, Arena Stage
Silent, Solas Nua
Twisted Melodies, Mosaic Theater Company of DC
Vivian's Music 1969, The Essential Theatre
Outstanding Production in a Musical - Hayes
Cabaret, Olney Theatre Center
A Chorus Line, Signature Theatre
Into the Woods, Ford's Theatre
Newsies, Arena Stage
Once, Olney Theatre Center
Outstanding Production in a Musical - Helen
A Christmas Story, Toby's Dinner Theatre
Daddy Long Legs, Monumental Theatre Company
Fame, The Musical, GALA Hispanic Theatre
Legally Blonde, The Keegan Theatre
Little Shop of Horrors, Constellation Theatre Company
Outstanding Production in a Play - Hayes
The Brothers Size, 1st Stage
The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time, Round House Theatre
Doubt, A Parable, Studio Theatre
Oil, Olney Theatre Center
School Girls; Or, the African Mean Girls Play, Round House Theatre
Outstanding Production in a Play - Helen
Agnes of God, Factory 449
Blood at the Root, Theater Alliance
Cyrano de Bergerac. Synetic Theater
Klytmnestra: An Epic Slam Poem, Theater Alliance
Topdog/Underdog, Avant Bard Theatre
Helen Hayes Tribute
The John Aniello Award for Outstanding Emerging Theatre Company
(note: these are eligible companies, not nominees)
4615 Theatre Company
Angel Rose Artist Collective
Best Medicine Rep
Theatre Prometheus
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
A new North American tour of Elton John and Tim Rice's Tony-winning Broadway smash Aida will premiere at Paper Mill Playhouse, February 4 a?' March 7,... (read more)
Quiz: Can You Guess These Musicals Described In Emojis?
With a new set of emojis coming this year, we're giving your the chance to test just how well you know musicals based off of sets of emojis that descr... (read more)
Original Cast Member Grey Henson To Depart MEAN GIRLS in March
Grey Henson who originated the role of Damian in Mean Girls on Broadway, has announced on via his Instagram that he will be leaving the show on March ... (read more)
Breaking: Brady Dalton Richards, James Romney, Paul Thornley & More Will Join HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD on Broadway
Producers Sonia Friedman and Colin Callender have just announced the third Broadway cast of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child who will start performan... (read more)
Billy Porter to Appear on SESAME STREET in Iconic Oscars Gown
This afternoon, Tony and Emmy award winner, Billy Porter, shared the news that he will be joining the long legacy of stars to stop by the classic chil... (read more)
Glee's Dot-Marie Jones Joins the Cast of ROCK OF AGES at New World Stages as the First Woman to Play Dennis Dupree
Producer Michael Cohl/S2BN Entertainment, in association with Barry Habib, Scott Prisand/Seth Fass, Tony Smith, and Randi Zuckerberg/Mara Burros-Sandl... (read more)